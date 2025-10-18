Sarvajanik University and Sarvajanik Education Society Ushers in a New Year of Academic Excellence and Inclusive Growth

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 18: Sarvajanik University, one of South Gujarat's leading institutions for higher learning, is undertaking a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing academic quality, strengthening research infrastructure, and promoting student welfare in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Established four years ago by the Sarvajanik Education Society (SES), Sarvajanik University has emerged as a preferred destination for students across South Gujarat, offering a wide spectrum of programmes ranging from undergraduate to doctoral studies across professional, academic, and industry-oriented disciplines.

Professor Kiran Pandya, Provost of Sarvajanik University, said, “We are committed to continuous quality improvement and student-centric growth. Recently, we introduced the ‘Earn While You Learn' scheme to support financially needy students while providing them with valuable industry experience. The initiative aims to develop employable skills and instil confidence among our students.”

To strengthen its research ecosystem, the university has recently procured the SPSS statistical package, a globally recognised tool for research and data analysis. In addition, Sarvajanik University is subscribing to SAGE Research Methods, a comprehensive platform that offers a vast repository of research resources and methodology materials widely used by scholars the world over.

Prof. Pandya added, “The PhD programme is the highest academic pursuit, and we have taken several measures to ensure its rigour and relevance. All research activities are now reviewed by expert committees comprising deans and domain specialists. Research training for both faculty and students is being conducted to promote high-quality research outcomes”.

As part of its commitment to quality education, the university has also initiated preparations for

the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation. An Internal Quality Assurance Cell and a steering committee have been formed to oversee quality enhancement activities throughout the year.

As the University advances with renewed academic vigour and a strong research foundation, the Sarvajanik Education Society continues to reinforce its century-old legacy of inclusive and merit-driven education.

Ashish Vakil, Chairman of Sarvajanik Education Society and President of Sarvajanik University, said, “For over 113 years, SES has been a pioneer in education. All admissions are merit-based, and we ensure that financial assistance is extended to deserving students. We take pride in having well-qualified faculty and a robust academic infrastructure that supports holistic development. To further enhance our facilities, the ongoing construction of the IDPT building and the proposed new building at the MTB College campus will provide students with state-of-the-art learning spaces and modern amenities. Our aim remains to make quality education accessible and affordable for all sections of society.”

Centrally located in Surat's Athwa Lines area, Sarvajanik University is also strengthening its engagement with industries to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical skills and remains committed to contributing to Surat's growth as a hub of knowledge and innovation.

On the festive occasion, Prof. Kiran Pandya, Provost of Sarvajanik University, and Mr. Ashish Vakil, Chairman of Sarvajanik Education Society and President of Sarvajanik University, extended their warm Diwali and New Year greetings to students, faculty, alumni, and well-wishers. They conveyed, “May this festive season bring light, knowledge, and new opportunities for learning and growth to all. We wish everyone a joyous Diwali and a prosperous New Year.”

