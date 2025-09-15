Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. Bags INR 631 Mn Export Deal with Singapore's Swan International, Accelerating Global Expansion Drive

PNN

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 15: Sarveshwar Foods Limited (BSE: 543688, NSE: SARVESHWAR), an emerging player in the FMCG sector and a trusted name for its premium basmati rice from the foothills of the Himalayas, and its subsidiary, Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd., have secured four major export contracts from Singapore-based Swan International Pte Ltd for the supply of premium Indian parboiled rice. The cumulative order size stands at ~ INR 631 million, across varieties of Rice.

Swan International Pte Ltd is an experienced team of professionals with exposure to multiple geographies and industries, engaged in building a next-gen agriculture supply chain company, powered by technology. Swan International Pte. Ltd. is one of the growing Company in Storage Warehousing, Processing & transportation of Agricultural Produce & thus supplies the Produce through its supply chain Management to meet the requirements of Buyers around the world.

This milestone underscores Sarveshwar Foods' rising stature as a formidable global player in the rice exports business, reinforcing India's leadership in agricultural commodities on the international stage.

Mrs. Seema Rani (Director- International Business), Sarveshwar Foods Limited, said, "Securing export orders of this scale from a reputed international buyer is a strong validation of our global competitiveness, supply chain strength, and uncompromising quality standards. This deal accelerates our growth trajectory in high-margin export markets.

These contracts are a testament to our long-term relationships, execution capabilities, and our brand's growing equity in the international marketplace. With rising global demand for Indian rice, we are confident of building upon this momentum to scale newer milestones"

Sarveshwar Foods Limited (SFL) is an ISO 22000:2018 and USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) certified Company. SFL also has BRC (the biggest global standard for food safety), Kosher, NPPO USA & CHINA, along with NOP-USDA Organic certifications for its products. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing of branded and unbranded basmati and non-basmati rice in the domestic and international markets. Our operations are based out of the Jammu Region in the State of Jammu and Kashmir and the Gandhidham region in the State of Gujarat. SFL has a sustainable and eco-friendly legacy of serving healthy and tasty rice for more than 130 years, and in the last couple of decades, it has proliferated its heritage to other premium categories of FMCG and Organic products.

SFL belongs to the lands in foothills of Himalayas, which is nourished by fertile mineral-rich soil, organic manure and snow melted waters of river Chenab, wherein, without using any artificial fertilizers and chemicals, they produce full range of 'ORGANIC' products, being sold with brand name 'NIMBARK' - conceptualized to spread the philosophy of the 'SATVIK' conscious lifestyle.

To sell its products, SFL has adopted 3-way strategies, first through conventional channels, another to have its own retail outlets, and to tap young and tech-savvy generations' growing tendency of buying products online through www.nimbarkfoods.com and various E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart.

SFL is the first private sector NSE and BSE-listed Food Company in Jammu & Kashmir.

