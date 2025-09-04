SAS Launches Academy for Data & AI Excellence in India: Empowering Learners with GenAI-Ready Skills for the Future of Work

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: As India stands on the brink of an AI revolution, the demand for skilled professionals in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics is surging. The country is facing a critical talent gap that threatens to slow innovation and digital transformation across industries. The rise of GenAI and agentic AI have created new roles that require not just technical expertise but also strategic thinking and ethical awareness. In response to this growing need, SAS, a global leader in data and AI, announces the launch of the SAS Academy for Data & AI Excellence in India.

With structured, career-aligned training for freshers, professionals, and career-switchers, the academy offers multi-track, certification-aligned bootcamps powered by industry-leading technologies like SAS Viya and Python, enabling participants to build careers in high-demand roles.

The academy's curriculum spans foundational and advanced topics, including Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Decision Intelligence and Applied AI & ML. Each track integrates essential GenAI competencies such as agentic AI and prompt engineering. Learners benefit from mentorship by SAS-certified instructors and gain access to SAS digital badges, track-level certificates, and eligibility for SAS Global Certification exams, credentials trusted by 90% of Fortune 100 companies.

"The SAS Academy for Data & AI Excellence is a testament to our commitment to fostering a future-ready workforce in India. We understand that true mastery in AI and analytics comes from hands-on application and a deep understanding of ethical considerations. Our programs are meticulously designed to ensure learners gain both the technical prowess and the strategic insights needed to excel in the evolving GenAI landscape," said Mr. Bhuvan Nijhawan, Senior Director, Education, SAS Asia Pacific.

Graduates of the academy will be eligible for high-demand roles such as AI Engineers, ML Developers, Data Analysts, and GenAI Workflow Developers, across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, telecom, and manufacturing, where specialized AI skills are driving innovation. By combining industry-leading tools with practical, project-based learning, the academy ensures learners are not just job-ready but future-ready.

The academy is open for enrollment, with live classes commencing soon. It serves both individual learners and enterprises, offering a clear pathway to thrive in an AI-driven world.

