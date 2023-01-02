Satia Industries bags multiple orders worth Rs 200 crore

Leading wood and agro-based paper manufacturer Satia Industries on Monday said it bagged three major contracts for the supply of paper for printing textbooks from Bal Bharti, Pune, Maharashtra; Punjab School Education Board, Mohali, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The orders totalled over 17,000 tonne, worth Rs 200 crore, for the execution in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23), according to the company's statement.

Commenting on the order wins, RK Bhandari, joint managing director of Satia Industries, said, "These multiple order wins are reflective of our long-standing association with important customers and thank them for their trust in the quality and commitment of Satia Industries to deliver high volumes, well in time -- both being imperative for the delivery of textbooks to the students before the new academic year."

He added, "Orders from text-book boards also give revenue visibility to the company at attractive prices. Such orders command higher operating margins as compared to the open market."

( With inputs from ANI )

