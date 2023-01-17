Satinder Sartaj Makes Ram Singh Rathor's Lohri Celebrations 'Mehfil-E-Sartaj' a Night to Remember

Been the buzz of the town, Mehfil-E- Sartaj was indeed a star-studded affair. The event, which was organized by Sikh communities leader and business Tycoon Ram Singh Rathor witnessed the presence of prominent faces from the world of entertainment, politics and business. A live show which was performed by the very popular singer Satinder Sartaaj was graced by the presence of Bollywood's superstar Sanjay Dutt, National General Secretary BJP Tarun Chugh, Prakash Mehta who is the Ex-minister of Maharashtra, Advocate Varun Chugh, Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra, Gymnastic President of Mumbai Inderjeet Singh, Business Tycoon Surinder Singh and other prominent faces.

Mehfil-E-Sartaaj, which was graced by such prominent faces was held on the occasion of lohri that was on the 14th of January in the Sanmukhnanda auditorium in Mumbai and went ahead to be widely loved by everyone who attended the live show.

