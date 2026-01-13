"Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won": AAP MP Raghav Chadha on "no more 10-minute delivery"

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday celebrated a win for gig workers, saying "Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won" after quick commerce platforms agreed to drop their 10-minute delivery promises.

This move comes after Chadha's advocacy for better working conditions and social security benefits for delivery workers. Taking it to a social media post on X, the AAP MP said, "Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won."

"This is a much-needed step because when "10 minutes" is printed on a rider's t-shirt/ jacket/ bag and a timer runs on the customer's screen, the pressure is real, constant, and dangerous. This step will help ensure the safety of the delivery riders and everyone who shares our roads," he added.

Chadha had been vocal about the "cruelty" of 10-minute delivery targets, which he said pushed workers to take risks on the road. He even went undercover as a delivery agent to highlight their struggles. The Union Labour Minister's intervention led to a meeting with these platforms, resulting in the removal of the 10-minute delivery promise.

He further said, "Over the past months, I have spoken to hundreds of delivery partners. Many are overworked, underpaid and risking their life to fulfil an unrealistic promise. I thank every citizen who stood with us - you stood firmly on the side of human life, safety & dignity. And to every gig worker - you're not alone, we're all with you."

Notably, in the recent Parliament session, the AAP Rajya Sabha member spoke about the "pain and misery" of India's gig workers, who work under tremendous pressure and at times in harsh weather conditions.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha had demanded regulations for quick commerce and other app-based delivery and service businesses, emphasising the need for social security benefits for gig workers. In his Parliament intervention, the RS MP called for dignity, protection, and fair pay for gig workers.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has persuaded major delivery aggregators to remove the mandatory 10-minute delivery deadline, following a series of sustained interventions, sources said.

A meeting was held with leading platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy, among others to address concerns related to delivery timelines. According to sources, Blinkit has already acted on the directive and removed the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding.

Other aggregators are expected to follow suit in the coming days. The move is aimed at ensuring greater safety, security and improved working conditions for gig workers. As part of this change, Blinkit has updated its brand messaging, the sources said. The company's principal tagline has been revised from "10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep."

