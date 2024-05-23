Saubhagyam New Tower Launch: Today Global Developers Continue the Journey of Happy Stories

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Today Global Developers is excited to announce the launch of New Tower of Saubhagyam, an exquisite residential project situated at Palaspe Phata, Panvel. Following the overwhelming success of Phase I, which saw the sale of 140 apartments, the New Tower continues to offer 1 and 2 BHK homes starting from Rs 41.49 lakh, designed to deliver a harmonious blend of luxury and affordability.

At the heart of Today Global's Saubhagyam New Tower launch campaign is the belief that true happiness comes from spending quality time with family. Each home at Saubhagyam is designed to foster these precious moments, offering spaces that bring families closer together. Today Global Developers understand that a home is more than just a place to live; where memories are made and happiness is shared. The launch of the New Tower at Saubhagyam, is a celebration of the joy of family and the happiness that comes from being together, creating spaces that bring families closer and foster precious moments.

Known by its codename Saubhagyam: Happy Stories, New Tower builds on the extraordinary living experiences of Phase I. This New Tower embodies the Happy Stories of residents who enjoy simple conveniences that bring immense joy and peace of mind to their daily lives. Saubhagyam features three 14-story towers set amidst lush greenery and picturesque hill views, providing an extraordinary living experience that seamlessly blends with nature and tranquillity. The Vastu-compliant homes, featuring balconies, ensure a harmonious living environment. The development also offers exclusive health and entertainment amenities on the podium level, including a swimming pool with a deck, a well-equipped gymnasium and a dedicated yoga and meditation area, providing residents with a lavish club life experience.

Strategically located, Saubhagyam offers convenient access to critical infrastructure developments, including the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, CST-Panvel Fast Line Elevated Corridor, and the proposed Panvel Railway Terminus. The project is also near renowned educational institutions like MNR International and DPS, and key locales like Alibag, Lonavala and Pen, seamlessly blending urban and suburban living.

The recently opened MTHL – Atal Setu offers Navi Mumbai and the Panvel area quick connectivity to South Mumbai. Residents of the lush green and calmer surroundings of Navi Mumbai can now reach the business districts of Mumbai and South Mumbai within 25 minutes. This improved connectivity enhances the appeal of living in Navi Mumbai, combining tranquil living with easy access to the bustling city centre of Mumbai. This development is set to usher transformational growth in Navi Mumbai and Panvel regions, making them more attractive to residents and businesses alike.

Speaking on the launch of New Tower launch, Mr. Bhavesh Shah, Joint Managing Director of Today Global Developers, said, “We are thrilled to launch the New Tower launch of Saubhagyam, a project that truly embodies the joy and satisfaction of our customers. Each apartment represents a unique story of happiness, reflecting the exceptional lifestyle and peace of mind that Saubhagyam offers.”

Saubhagyam's extensive podium features a multipurpose hall for community events, a club lounge with sit-outs, a reading zone, a multipurpose sports court, a children's play area, lush gardens, a theatre with stepped seating, an open-air gymnasium and paved pathways with designer plantations. These amenities cater to diverse lifestyle preferences, ensuring peace, pride and privileges for all residents. The project's proximity to schools, colleges, hospitals, and malls within a 5-7 km radius adds to the convenience, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a well-rounded lifestyle.

Today Global Developers invites prospective buyers to explore the unique stories of happiness at Saubhagyam and experience the blend of luxury, convenience and connectivity that this remarkable project offers. Renowned for their commitment to delivering quality homes, Today Global Developers has completed over 30 projects encompassing 1.5 million square feet in Navi Mumbai, enriching the lives of more than 2,200 families.

About Today Global Developers – With a prestigious 20-year legacy sculpting Navi Mumbai's skyline, Today Global Developers has firmly engraved its name as a paramount player in the real estate realm. The group has seamlessly woven the tapestry of quality residential and commercial projects into the fabric of Navi Mumbai, punctuating its journey with on-time project deliveries. In recent years, Today Global Developers have become the coveted choice among discerning homebuyers. To date, the illustrious Today Global Developers has flawlessly delivered over 30 projects and has an impressive 20 lakh square feet under construction, aiming to usher in 5,000 new homes within the next seven years. Navi Mumbai has undergone a transformative evolution, fuelled by the emergence of critical ongoing and forthcoming infrastructure ventures, making it the preferred haven for prospective homeowners. With unwavering experience and unassailable expertise, Today Global Developers envisions projects that meet and transcend customer expectations. The group's foundational ethos orbits around pursuing.

