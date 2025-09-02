Saudi Tourism Launches Global Campaign with Cristiano Ronaldo, Promising Visitors More Than Just Football

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], September 2: When Cristiano Ronaldo appears in a campaign, people look. That simple fact is the fulcrum of Saudi Tourism's latest push: a filmic, high-octane campaign titled "I Came for Football, I Stayed for More" that positions Ronaldo not just as a sporting icon but as a living, breathing emblem of Saudi's newly ambitious events calendar - the Unreal Calendar. The film highlights how one of the world's most recognisable athletes invites audiences to explore Saudi beyond football, from museums and desert festivals to fashion weeks and film premieres. It delivers a clear message: come for the match, stay for the rest.

Ronaldo Beyond the Pitch

Ronaldo's involvement is more than a celebrity endorsement; it's a strategic bridge between two narratives. On one side sits the immediate, visceral thrill of live sport, stadium roars, late penalties, rivalries renewed, on the other sits a carefully curated cultural programme that Saudi wants international travellers to discover: AlUla's rock-cut valleys, Riyadh's sprawling seasons and fashion weeks, film festivals on the Red Sea, and purpose-built entertainment districts. Dress the country in the unmistakable glow of a global star, and you give curious travellers an easy entry point to explore the rest.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Push

This is not spin without backing. Saudi's leadership has been investing in travel and events as part of Vision 2030, a transformation plan that has already altered the map of global tourism. Official targets have been raised now cite an ambition of 150 million visitors by 2030, and the calendar itself is swelling with headline acts: from elite motorsport and global tennis to esports and major golf tournaments. These events will help turn seasonal travel into year-round visits.

The Scale of Investment

The future shines when there's growth. Saudi has committed $800 billion towards developing its tourism sector as part of Vision 2030. The industry is projected to reach $22.4 billion in market value by 2030, contributing $16.5 billion to the Kingdom's GDP. Events play a pivotal role in this vision, not only boosting visitor numbers but also driving infrastructure growth, creating jobs and inspiring youth participation. Investments in new stadiums, arenas and grassroots programmes are central to shaping Saudi's legacy as a leader in global sports tourism and wider entertainment.

The campaign, titled "I Came for Football, I Stayed For More," features Cristiano Ronaldo and is presented as a journey through Saudi's expanding calendar of cornerstone events. The Saudi Tourism Authority says the campaign will run across key markets including Europe, India and China, and will use TV, social, digital and OTA channels to showcase year-round sports, entertainment, film and fashion events held across Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla, alongside curated visitor packages aimed at making travel easier. The release also includes remarks from Saudi tourism officials underlining the kingdom's investment in tourism as part of Vision 2030 and Ronaldo's own comments about the country's blend of heritage and ambition.

Ronaldo Speaks

Cristiano Ronaldo said: "Being part of Saudi's journey as a global sports hub has been truly special and somehow unexpected for me a few years ago. Today, the truth is that from the energy of the fans to the scale of ambition, this is where the future of sport is being written. What I admire most about Saudi is how it honours its roots while building for the future. From camels to horses, racing to esports, from the desert to the stadium, this is a place where every young athlete can dream big."

Changing Global Perceptions

For the traveller, and for the reader back home, the immediate takeaway is an invitation to rethink Saudi as a multi-layered destination. It is not merely a place to watch world-class football or a one-note stopover; it is positioning itself as a thriving global destination where culture, sport and entertainment meet. Featuring Ronaldo at the centre, the campaign mirrors Saudi's spirit as a modern, forward-looking destinationopen, vibrant, and ready to welcome the world. His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, stated: "Today, Saudi is cementing its place as a global destination that combines cultural authenticity, warm hospitality, and the thrill of world-class events. In the tourism sector, we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing a seamless landscape that inspires the world and provides visitors with unforgettable experiences."

What Travellers Can Expect Next

Expect blockbuster weekends where sport sits beside concerts and curated local experiences; think Formula 1 weekends wrapped with live music, or a football fixture that dovetails with a regional food festival and guided heritage walks. Tailored packages from tour operators that stitch headline events into longer itineraries are also meant to encourage visitors to stay longer.

The Real Test Ahead

Ultimately, Saudi's newest campaign is more than a call to sportit's a welcome to a nation rich with landscapes, culture, cuisine, and unforgettable experiences. With Cristiano Ronaldo amplifying its global reach, the campaign transforms into a simple truth: come for football, stay to discover Saudi.

