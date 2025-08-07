Sawaliya Food Products Limited’s Anchor Book Subscribed Successfully Ahead of IPO Launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Sawaliya Food Products Limited, a leading manufacturer of dehydrated vegetables and agro-based ingredients, is pleased to announce the successful subscription of its Anchor Investor portion ahead of the Company's Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is set to open on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The Company has allocated 8,19,600 equity shares at the upper price band of ₹120 per equity share, raising a total of ₹9.84 crore from prominent institutional investors. The robust participation in the anchor book signals strong institutional confidence in Sawaliya Food Products' business model, financial performance, and future growth prospects.

Anchor Investors Allotted:

Beacon Stone Capital VCC – Beacon Stone I – ₹5.39 Cr

Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Elite Capital Fund – ₹2.45 Cr

North Star Opportunities Fund VCC – Bull Value Incorporated VCC Sub-Fund – ₹2.00 Cr

The successful anchor participation underscores institutional interest in Sawaliya's robust fundamentals, export-driven growth, and value-added food processing capabilities.

IPO Snapshot:

Issue Size: ₹34.83 Cr (at upper band)

Price Band: ₹114 – ₹120 per share

Offer Opens: August 7, 2025

Offer Closes: August 11, 2025

Listing: NSE Emerge

The IPO comprises a Fresh Issue of 26.03 lakh equity shares and an Offer for Sale of 3 lakh equity shares. Net proceeds from the issue will be used for capital expenditure (new/upgraded machinery and rooftop solar plant), working capital, partial debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Raghav Somani, Managing Director, said: “We are extremely grateful for the trust shown by reputed institutional investors in our journey. The strong anchor participation is a testimony to our differentiated business model and the strategic shift towards automation, sustainability, and global markets. With this support, we are confident of scaling our operations and delivering consistent long-term value to all stakeholders.”

Offer Intermediaries:

Book Running Lead Manager: Unistone Capital Private Limited

Registrar to the Offer: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

IR & PR Partner: ORIM Connect

