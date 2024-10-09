S.B. FOODS Honored with Best Innovative Snacks Manufacturer of UP Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: S.B. FOODS was honored with the prestigious Best Innovative Snacks Manufacturer of UP Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This exceptional event, coordinated by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the innovative leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, celebrates innovation and excellence in a diverse range of industries. It brings together respected leaders to recognize outstanding accomplishments and significant contributions.

S.B. Foods, located in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, excels in the production and distribution of high-quality snack products tailored specifically for children. They strategically focus on engaging kids through appealing packaging and creative product names, fully aware of how to capture their interest. The company is known for consistently introducing new items that include complimentary high-quality mini toys in their packets, catering to a diverse clientele in both urban and rural areas across various states.

Emphasizing the use of premium ingredients and employing advanced automated manufacturing processes, S.B. Foods ensures that their offerings boast vibrant packaging and delightful flavors that meet consumer expectations. Their commitment to quality and innovative packaging solutions has established them as a trusted name in the food industry.

Rohit Sharda (Founder of SB Foods) expressed his gratitude by saying, "We are truly honored to receive this prestigious recognition, which inspires us to continue delivering innovative and high-quality food products.

The awards ceremony reached a new zenith of prestige with Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, gracing the event as Chief Guest. Her presence brought an undeniable elegance and grandeur, elevating the entire evening into a celebration of extraordinary achievements. Eminent personalities from various industries were honored for their outstanding contributions, making it a true spectacle of talent and excellence. Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a well-known public figure, flawlessly hosted the event, keeping the audience captivated with her vibrant and engaging persona. Among the prominent honorees, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited earned the title of Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation was awarded the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for its transformative work in shaping young lives.

This prestigious gathering was supported by key partners who played an essential role in its success, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. carefully selected over 100 winners from an incredible 60,000 nominations, covering a broad spectrum of sectors like Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The awards also recognized stars from Bollywood, television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and social media influencers, celebrating diverse talents that have made a significant impact.

As a trailblazer in recognizing industry innovation and excellence, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has continued its mission to celebrate remarkable accomplishments across sectors. Together with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leader in digital marketing, branding, and web development, Brand Empower sets ever-higher standards for industry recognition. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses looking to strengthen their digital presence and brand visibility. The National Quality Awards (NQA) have, since their inception, honored the best in industry, with the first edition in 2023 featuring Sonali Bendre and the second in 2024, highlighted by the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains unwavering in its pursuit of excellence, continuously raising the bar for industry recognition and providing a platform for the country's most influential and innovative minds.

