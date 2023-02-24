SBI Foundation, Microsoft, and American India Foundation building career pathways for persons with disabilities

SBI Foundation, Microsoft, and the American India Foundation (AIF) through their joint collaboration under Project SAMEIP hosted the 4th in a series of round tables, on "Accessibility, Technology, and Career Pathways for Persons with Disabilities". India is home to 26.8 million Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). While 36 per cent of them are employable, they face enormous physical, attitudinal, and informational barriers to equal opportunities at work. They, especially women PwDs also experience higher rates of unemployment, economic inactivity, and insufficient social protection which is key to reducing extreme poverty.

Countering these impediments, under 'SAMEIP', Microsoft and SBI Foundation bring in thought leadership and tech expertise, including best practices on accessibility, to enable career pathways for underserved young persons with disabilities in the digitally transforming BFSI sector.

The conference brought together over 100 industry experts and thought leaders such as Prateek Madhav, CEO-ATF Labs - Moderator; Roy C Thomas, D&I Lead, NASSCOM Foundation; Vivek Mishra, Director-Support Engagement, Microsoft India; Meha Grover, Director - Chief of Staff, Societe Generale Solution Centre; Nafeesa Begum, Chief Diversity Inclusion and Belonging Officer, First AM; Sushmita Jain, Global Disability Inclusion Lead, Wipro, among others to strengthen dialogue, increase employment opportunities and create a thriving environment for persons with disabilities (PwDs). The conference discourse focused on breaking barriers, adopting digital technologies, and retention of PwDs in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. Speaking at the event Lalit Mohan, President & Chief Operating Officer at SBI Foundation, said, "Today's economy relies heavily on technology for growth and success, but this growth is incomplete without the participation of the talented pool of PwDs. While SBI is leading the technological advancement in the banking sector, we at SBIF are committed to promoting the inclusion and empowerment of PwDs in the BFSI sector."

Gunjan Patel, Head of Philanthropy and Community Engagement, at Microsoft India, said, "Microsoft India aspires to build and nurture an inclusive culture that encourages greater participation of people with disabilities using world-class tech resources. In collaboration with the SBI Foundation, our objective is to prepare PwD youths for career pathways in the BFSI industry. We are excited to partner with organizations on our quest to make the world more inclusive."

Highlighting the critical need for collaboration towards inclusion and participation of PwDs in the workforce, Kamesh Sanghi, Director, Livelihoods, American India Foundation said, "Initiating and promoting multi-lateral dialogues around building technology-enabled inclusive workplace has been at the core of AIF's vision to support persons with disabilities under Project SAMEIP."

