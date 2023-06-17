SBI Foundation, SBI-SG and SBICAP Ventures partner with Yashlok Welfare Foundation to Enhance Road Safety and Emergency Services in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Yashlok Welfare Foundation, in collaboration with SBI Foundation, SBI-SG Global Securities Services Pvt. Ltd., and SBICAP Ventures Limited, has come together to enhance road safety and emergency services for road accident victims through projects SBIF Suraksha and SBIF Sanjeevani Nirantar Seva.

At an event held in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, 1600 fabricated helmets were distributed to the Mumbai Police, while two ambulances were flagged off to provide free-of-cost emergency and trauma care services for victims of road accidents on the Mumbai – Ahmedabad Highway. The event hosted by Mr Alok Adhikari, founder of Yashlok Welfare Foundation, was attended by Dr. Ravinder Singal, IPS, Additional Director General of Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police; Mr. Pravinkumar Padwal, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Traffic Police; Ms. Uma Shanmukhi Sistla, MD, SBI SG; Mr. Sanjay Prakash, MD, SBI Foundation; Mr. Lalit Mohan, President & COO, SBI Foundation and other senior officials from stakeholder organisations, besides more than 100 Traffic Police personnel.

Dr. Ravinder Singal, IPS, Additional Director General of Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police, spoke about how road safety is a collective effort. More advocacy efforts and collaborations are required to drive behavioural change in road safety. He also urged everyone to post on social media and tweet more on the importance of using seatbelts and helmets and thereby encouraging fellow citizens to follow suit.

Under SBIF Suraksha, 1600 helmets were distributed to the Mumbai Traffic Police to enhance the safe riding and promote road safety while providing livelihood opportunities through the fabrication of these helmets by persons with disabilities. Through the project’s unique skill development program, PwDs were trained and employed to manufacture these ISI Certified helmets made from recycled ABS plastic. Mr. Pravinkumar Padwal, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Traffic Police, emphasized the importance of helmets for both riders and pillion riders and how one must wear them the right way. He also expressed his gratitude towards the SBI Foundation for the provision of the helmets and expressed that more such CSR initiatives are required for Road Safety.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Alok Adhikari, Founder of Yashlok Welfare Foundation, said, “This initiative has not only provided sustainable livelihood opportunities to PwDs but has also prioritized the safety of those who tirelessly work to ensure smooth traffic flow and road safety.”

In response to the alarming rate of road accidents occurring on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, SBI Foundation, SBI-SG Global Securities Services Pvt. Ltd., and SBICAP Ventures Limited joined hands with Yashlok Foundation and donated two fully equipped high-impact ambulances to provide free-of-cost and timely emergency and trauma care services. These multi-bed ambulances are fully equipped to provide immediate medical assistance to accident victims and will operate as vital lifelines for those caught in road accidents, offering timely aid and potentially saving lives. With the addition of two ambulances, the Highway Traffic Police can now promptly send these ambulances to the accident site so that victims receive medical attention as quickly as possible.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director of SBI Foundation, said, “SBIF Sanjeevani Nirantar Seva is a unique initiative where the Highway Traffic Police, Yashlok Welfare Foundation, and the local hospitals will work in unison to provide timely emergency and trauma care in the golden hour after an accident, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.”

Ms. Uma Shanmukhi Sistla, Managing Director, SBI SG, added, “SBI SG Global Securities Services is very happy to have associated with SBI Foundation to donate an Ambulance for the Maharashtra Highway Police and Helmets for the Mumbai Traffic Police to strengthen road safety measures, as a part of our corporate social responsibility program.”

Mr. Suresh Kozhikote, Managing Director, SBICAP Ventures, shared, “SBICAP Ventures is proud to support Project Nirantar Seva in partnership with SBI Foundation and Yashlok Welfare Foundation. This transformative CSR initiative aims to provide immediate medical assistance to the victims of road accidents, which is critical in saving precious lives. We are driven by our commitment to building a safer and healthier society and making a positive impact on several lives.”

Mr. Lalit Mohan, President & COO of SBI Foundation, expressed his gratitude to all the guests and stakeholders for their continuous support in making the two initiatives possible.

For more information, please contact Reshwin Washington, Marketing & Communications, SBI Foundation (communications@sbifoundation.co.in).

About SBI Foundation:

SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group. True to the Bank’s tradition of ‘Service Beyond Banking’, the Foundation engages with communities in various focus areas, including rural development, healthcare, empowerment of PwDs, education, sustainability and environment, livelihood and skill development, and more. Operating across 28 states and 7 union territories in India, the Foundation undertakes initiatives to provide resources to vulnerable sections of society through strategic partnerships with impactful entities in the social sector. The Foundation believes in reflecting the ethos of the State Bank Group in running interventions that are ethical, promote growth and equality, and improve the socio-economic well-being of society.

www.sbifoundation.in

