SBI introduces new toll free number for a host of banking services

SBI (State Bank of India), the largest bank in the country, is constantly striving for the convenience of its customers. No need to go to the nearest bank branch to avail the services of the bank now. Because, now the account holders will get the benefit of all the services only on the smartphone. Recently, SBI has issued two toll free numbers. By calling, customers can avail all banking services over the phone. Not only this, you can avail these services even when banks are closed and also on weekends.

To contact SBI and avail the services at home, you need to call the toll-free numbers 1800 1234 and 1800 2100. Here you will find all the information related to your SBI account.

SBI account holders will get the benefit of these services only over the phone