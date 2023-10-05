SBI Life Insurance & Mirchi collaborate to present the 13th edition of Spell Bee; India's premier spelling competition

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in India, collaborates with Mirchi, India's no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, to present the 13th Edition of Spell Bee- 'Spellmasters of India'. The association provides a meaningful platform for the young minds across the country, by encouraging them to pursue their dreams and excel in an invaluable life skill. Being India's largest spelling competition, Spell Bee, which is open for students from grades 5th to 9th, aims to positively captivate young minds towards honing their skills, nurturing their intellect & boosting their confidence. With the launch of Spell Bee - 'Spellmasters of India', SBI Life & Mirchi aim to foster an environment of excellence, empowering young minds to pursue their aspirations.

The 13th edition of Spell Bee, will see participation from more than 3,00,000 students from 350 schools across 30 cities. The top 75 students will qualify for National Semi Final and only top 16 will compete in a grand finale, which will be aired exclusively on Disney+. The winner will also have the chance to claim a grand prize of Rs 1,00,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland, Hong Kong.

Commenting on the partnership, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR, at SBI Life Insurance, stated, "At SBI Life we are continuously exploring opportunities that help liberate individuals to reach their full potential and starting early can have a deeper meaningful impact in an individual's life. We believe every child has a unique potential to excel, and by providing them with the right tools and platform, we aim to foster an environment of learning & development. SBI Life's partnership with Spell Bee - 'Spellmasters of India' reflects our commitment to liberate young minds in fulfilling their aspirations and enabling them with the opportunity to be recognized on a universally recognised platform."

He further added, "Children are the future of our nation and we are immensely proud to be a part of this educative initiative. We believe that spelling is an extremely important skill that aids in expressing themselves better and clear. We are thus, dedicated to encourage young minds to explore possibilities, not only in academics but in all aspects of their development. This partnership serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to positively shape young minds across the nation. We are excited to embark on this journey, to create invaluable future citizens who will contribute to the progress and prosperity of our nation."

Commenting on the launch of 13th edition of SBI Life Spell Bee, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL, said, "Over the past two decades, Mirchi has developed a diverse portfolio of properties, shows, and solutions, all aimed at nurturing various communities. As we embark on the 13th edition of Spell Bee this year, it signifies more than an event; it stands as a significant initiative reflecting Mirchi's unwavering dedication to inspire, engage, and empower young minds across the nation."

As a part of the promotion, renowned RJs from Mirchi will make a mention of the initiative and other related details on the radio channel to attract participation from schools & parents. Other promotional activities via PR, Digital etc. will follow.

The Spell Bee - Spellmasters of India initiative is a testament to SBI Life's commitment to not only provide monetary prize to the winner but also aid in holistic development of young minds across the nation.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 996 offices, 22,015 employees, a large and productive individual agent network of about 222,822 agents, 68 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 39,000 partner branches, 133 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2022-23, the Company touched over 1.1 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of Rs 20.0 billion and a paid up capital of Rs.10.0 billion. The AuM is Rs. 3,282.8 billion.

For more information, please visit our website - www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Linkedin.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended June 30, 2023)

About Mirchi

Mirchi, owned by Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), is a media & entertainment company that operates India's largest private FM radio brand - Mirchi - operating 73 frequencies across 63 cities. Launched in 2001, Mirchi now has a variety of properties under its FM, LIVE, and Digital platforms, each populated with multi-lingual, multi-platform and multi-format content. Mirchi now operates radio and digital brands in the USA (Dallas, New Jersey & California), UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, bringing content directly from India to the discerning global consumers.

In July 2022, Mirchi launched its own digital platforms Mirchi Plus - as an App (Android & iOS), PWA (Progressive Web App) and Desktop site. Mirchi Plus offers a vast library of content in audio, video & text format with thousands of hours of curated content like original audio series, podcasts, RJ videos, Bollywood news and more. Across different languages and multiple genres, Mirchi Plus is Kahaniyon ka Asli Adda. Mirchi Plus is available not only in India but also in overseas markets - USA, Canada, UAE, Qatar & Bahrain.

To advertisers, Mirchi provides customized, hyper-local, multi-media solutions. The brand has been growing its listenership, as well as expanding its advertisers' list through the years. The emphasis on generating results for advertisers, whether it is generating footfalls, creating buzz or inducing trails, with a focus on providing end to end solution under one roof, is what distinguishes Mirchi from its competitors.

