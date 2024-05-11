SBI Life's 'Mummy Ki Apni Pehchaan' acknowledges the contributions of mothers who gracefully embrace their identity and inspire their children

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: Motherhood is a sacred journey which demands unwavering strength and resilience. In today's fast paced world, mothers selflessly manage multiple roles with grace, commitment and determination, it is no surprise that they are often seen as an inspiration for their children, families and the society at large. In a tribute to the remarkable spirit of motherhood, intertwined with professional ambition, SBI Life Insurance released a new 'Mummy Ki Apni Pehchaan' digital film which aims to highlight the invaluable contributions made by mothers to embrace their identity as a Life Mitra i.e. SBI Life's insurance agent, who also act as financial advisors for their client's families, while continuing to be the caregivers for their own loved ones. The film highlights how one such Life Mitra becomes an inspiration for her daughter, when she steps in her mother's shoes for a day.

As the financial landscape of households across the country continues to evolve in line with consumer's needs, these remarkable women Life Mitras stand out as pillars of strength, wisdom, and compassion. From managing portfolios to providing sound financial guidance, they navigate the complexities of the financial industry especially the insurance sector with their skill and expertise, all while taking care of their familial responsibilities and supporting their families.

The digital film unfolds with a heart-warming scene in an ordinary household, where a mother in her early 40's is seen managing her professional duty as a 'Life insurance advisor' along with her personal responsibility. Struggling with a sore throat, the woman is seen taking a few work calls. Post the calls, her daughter comes in and offers to take over her mother's work calls for the day, showcasing her eagerness to help her mother rest. A montage follows, depicting the daughter diligently taking calls, taking notes, and attempting to handle her mother's workload. The mother is amused and proud to see her daughter's enthusiasm and effort. During a conversation over a meal, the daughter realizes that her mother's job involves providing advice and understanding people's needs to guide them appropriately. She expresses her admiration towards her mother's role as a 'Life Mitra' and is inspired by the way her mother manages everything from work to home needs.

Speaking on the campaign Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR at SBI Life said, "A mother is the first mentor to her children. With her instinct, she very well understands her child's needs, similarly in a professional set-up too with great empathy she is able to comprehend and provide right solutions to address the needs of her clients. They are known for taking up numerous roles at one time and still excel in all. To pay tribute to such remarkable mother's, SBI Life's 'Mummy Ki Apni Pehchaan' aims to showcase a day in the life of a life mitra, her commitment towards her profession and personal responsibilities which is a source of inspiration for her kids. Through the film, we aim to rejoice the inspiring stories of women advisors who defy expectations and excel in this profession of insuring lives while also being devoted mothers. Through their leadership, empathy, and determination, they not only secure the financial futures of their clients but also serve as role models for their children and communities at large. He further added, "Our 'Life Mitras' embody the spirit of 'Apne Liye Apno Ke Liye' in every interaction. Their dedication to their craft while nurturing their families sets a remarkable example for mother's everywhere. These mothers are not just life insurance advisors; they are role models for their families and communities, demonstrating that it is indeed possible to balance personal dreams with family commitments. Our aim is to foster an ecosystem that fuels their aspirations, providing the necessary support and resources to strike a harmonious balance between personal growth and familial commitments."

The digital film showcases an inspiring journey of women life insurance advisors / 'Life Mitras' and supermoms, who not only nurture their families but also carve out robust financial plans for their customers. 'Mummy Ki Apni Pehchaan', thus encapsulates the stories of such mothers who triumph over challenges, portraying them as role models who continue to excel in living their identities while looking after familial responsibilities and becoming an inspiration to their kids.

Sahil Shah, President - Digital Experience at Dentsu Creative, shares, "At Dentsu Creative, we're honored to collaborate with SBI Life on this empowering Mother's Day campaign. Celebrating the remarkable journey of Life Mitra mothers, our digital film is an output of insightful conversations with real-life Life Mitra mothers, capturing their remarkable journey of self-discovery and empowerment."

SBI Life takes immense pride in empowering our women advisors by providing them a supportive platform by equipping them with necessary tools and resources like flexible working conditions, comprehensive training, and a nurturing environment, enabling them to pursue their aspirations while they prioritize family commitments seamlessly. The digital video is an effort to highlight the significant role women play in the economic and social sectors, encouraging a more inclusive and supportive environment for working mothers across the nation.

