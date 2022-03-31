Scenic Communication announces a strategic expansion plan to tier two markets, in 2022

Scenic Communication, a boutique, integrated communications agency has recently announced an aggressive growth plan for 2022, including expansion to tier two markets across Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP, UP and Punjab.

As part of the growth plan, the agency is also venturing into customized service offerings for entrepreneurs, MSME's and business owners in these markets, and forming media and industry alliances so as to leverage the untapped market potential of these towns.

The expansion plans are also in alignment with expansion of team, hiring new talent (freshers and experienced resources), and new vendor partnerships.

As an agency with a niche roster of start-ups and SME/ MSME clients across education, technology, healthcare, pharma, logistics and environmental education, Scenic communications has been aggressively eyeing to expand its service offerings and client portfolio. As a result, in just the first two months of 2022, Scenic Communications has successfully on-boarded 21 new clients, including both projects and retainers.

In addition to the PR interests, Scenic communications is also setting up a digital marketing segment and will be offerings solutions like Performance Marketing, Social Media marketing and management, among others, targeted primarily towards international markets like Dubai and USA. With all of these plans, and assuming favorable market conditions post COVID, the agency intends to register atleast 45% growth in revenue by the next financial year.

Even as brands are tackling volatile national and international market environments, marketing and communication efforts are once again gaining momentum, albeit slowly. While the COVID driven slump in business had meant that Marketing, and Communications efforts for brands had taken a backseat, Scenic communication had the lowest rate of business loss and talent attrition, ensuring both clients and employees were effectively managed.

Speaking about the agile business development strategy and the addition of new clients, Anindita Gupta, Co-Founder Scenic Communication said; "We have a very clear vision of moving forward and growing to the next level. We are planning on growing not only in terms of PR as our core business, but also in terms of service offerings and we are going to add new verticals to our services. And the tier two towns of India offer this opportunity, with their hugely untapped potential. We plan to leverage our understanding of the fast changing media landscape to create and deliver customized products and services to this new set of consumers who do have the spending power but lack the knowledge, access or even the understanding to explore PR and earned media opportunities for their highly deserving brands. We are also looking to add new and fresh talent to the team, so as to cater to the aggressive growth plans. This clear vision of our goals and dedicated efforts to ensure the highest value delivery and capacity to deliver under difficult circumstances, have all allowed us to move forward to the next level. Of Course there has been a lot of learning in the process and we feel we are now stronger and more equipped for the future."

Apart from PR, Scenic communications is also venturing into digital and social media marketing, and other brand reputation building services. Supported by an experienced leadership team, the agency is also grooming the next line of business leadership and aggressively recruiting fresh talent across all verticals, setting up in-house departments to support the accelerated growth. With a defined business goal, the company is also exploring long term collaborations and partnerships in the business reputing and branded communication sector.

