Scientific Life Counselling Gurukul to Be Unveiled by Gurudev Shri Pankajbhai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: A new chapter in India’s journey toward holistic development begins with the grand launch of the Scientific Life Counselling Gurukul, an unprecedented initiative led by Parampujya Gurudev Shri Pankajbhai, an Ex-BARC scientist turned visionary spiritual guide and educationist. The inauguration will take place on July 26, 2025, at Yogi Sabhagruha, Dadar, Mumbai, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

This one-of-a-kind Gurukul has been conceived not merely as an educational institution, but as a lifelong companion—a platform for preventive and curative guidance that supports individuals through the entire journey of life, from the mother's womb to life beyond. Rooted in the scientific principles of the Law of Nature, the Gurukul is inclusive by design, transcending barriers of caste, creed, religion, gender, or nationality.

Human life progresses through a series of transformative phases, typically shifting every three to five years. Each of these phases presents unique challenges such as emotional, practical, and spiritual. Recognizing this natural rhythm, the Gurukul offers structured education, life-skills training, and compassionate handholding to help individuals navigate each stage successfully with joy, peace, and inner enrichment.

At its core, the Gurukul upholds the guiding mantra:

“All Life, Whole Life, One Place Solution.”

This reflects its mission to provide comprehensive, lifelong support under one roof, addressing seven essential dimensions of human wellness: Spiritual Wellness, Physical Wellness, Intellectual Wellness, Emotional Wellness, Relationship/Family Wellness, Social Wellness, and Financial Wellness. Its integrated approach combines scientific insights with inner development practices to help individuals achieve personal balance, social harmony, and purposeful living.

The Gurukul is built on five key dimensions of lifelong empowerment: Life Education, which nurtures wisdom beyond academics; Life Skill Training, which equips individuals with practical tools for real-world challenges; Life Guide, which provides clarity during decision-making; Life Mentorship, which offers personalized growth support; and Life Handholding, which ensures sustained encouragement throughout one's journey.

Through decades of observation, scientific exploration, and spiritual contemplation, Gurudev Shri Pankajbhai discovered that true transformation can only occur when knowledge is made practical and applicable to daily life. By interconnecting insights from natural science, human behavior, and engineering logic, he evolved a unique model of self-development known as “The Applied Inner Engineering of Conscious Living.” This framework forms the foundation of the Gurukul’s approach to personal and collective well-being.

This launch marks the first step in realizing Vision 2025, Gurudev Pankajbhai's broader mission to establish Divine Scientific Wellness Centres in every village, district, town, and city across India. These centers will become hubs of personal growth and societal upliftment, providing preventive, curative, and developmental life support in a structured and scientific manner.

The inauguration event will also include the launch of Gurudev Shri Pankajbhai's new book, Concept of Paramsukh, which explores the foundational philosophy behind inner bliss, balance, and sustainable well-being. The event coincides with the celebration of Guru Purnima, Gurudev will address the gathering especially the youth on the true scientific meaning of Guru Purnima

Gurudev Shri Pankajbhai envisions an India that is healthy, wise, and progressive, shaped by scientific clarity, emotional intelligence, and conscious action. The Scientific Life Counselling Gurukul is both a vision and a platform equipping individuals and communities with the tools, awareness, and inner strength to live fulfilling and awakened lives.

