Scire Science, a Kochi-based Biotech Company, Launches India’s First Indigenous Bioink with Patented Technology

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 21:In a groundbreaking achievement, Scire Science, a Kochi-based Biotech Company has unveiled India’s first patented indigenous bioink for advanced 3D bioprinting applications. This innovation establishes Scire Science as a pioneer from India in a domain predominantly led by a select group of global players.

3D bioprinting, an advanced additive manufacturing technology, utilizes bio-inks—materials comprising living cells and compatible biomaterials—to create complex three-dimensional biological structures layer by layer. This process replicates natural tissues, organs, or cellular environments, facilitating advancements in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, pharmaceutical testing, and medical research. Through precise placement of cells and biomaterials, 3D bioprinting offers unparalleled opportunities for customized and functional biological constructs, thereby reducing animal testing and accelerating personalized medical solution development.

Scire Science’s revolutionary bioink, Scire Chitra GelMA UVS, resulted from strategic collaboration with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Trivandrum. This technology enables biofabrication of liver, kidney, pancreas, skin, brain, and heart tissues using advanced 3D bioprinting.

The bioink has key features supporting advanced research and applications, including easy solubility, cell-friendly composition, photocrosslinkable properties for precise structural formation, UV safety for cell viability during processing, adjustable fluidity for customizable designs, room-temperature printing, reliable performance, biodegradability, and enzyme digestibility—supporting sustainable and ethical research practices.

By promoting local production, Scire Science can strengthen India’s global bioink market presence, and foster innovation-driven growth and self-reliance, echoing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“We are proud to have developed India’s first indigenous bioink, catering to the growing demands of 3D Bioprinting in biomedical research,” said Dr. Jikku Jose, CEO of Scire Science.

The product, branded as Scire Chitra GelMA – UVS Bioink, was officially launched on Wednesday at SCTIMST, Trivandrum, in the presence of distinguished guests. The event featured felicitations by Dr. Sanjay Behari – Director of SCTIMST; Shri Kris Gopalakrishnan – Honourable President of SCTIMST; Dr. V.K. Saraswat -Member of NITI Aayog and Former Honourable President of SCTIMST; and Prof. Abhay Karandikar – Honourable Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST).

India has the potential to spearhead bioprinting and regenerative medicine globally, with innovations like bioink enabling the creation of artificial organs to save countless lives. Scire Science is dedicated to pushing boundaries, making this vision a reality through impactful product innovations in 3D bioprinting and regenerative medicine.

