SCNTSE-2025: IEM-UEM Fuels India's Scientific Future

New Delhi [India], August 2: The IEM-UEM Group lit a spark across India's academic map today with the launch of the Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti National Talent Search Examination (SCNTSE-2025)a bold step in identifying and nurturing the country's brightest science minds.

Held in memory of the late Dr. Satyajit Chakrabartithe man who reshaped West Bengal's technical education landscapethe national-level examination invites meritorious Class XII students to go beyond textbooks and engage in a battle of logic, innovation, and intellect.

Dr. Chakrabarti, who founded West Bengal's first private engineering college in 1989, went on to establish the IEM-UEM Group, now a premier institution with campuses in Kolkata and Jaipur. Known for academic depth and global outlook, the Group has produced thousands of successful engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

This year's SCNTSE kicked off with its first round on August 2a demanding MCQ test in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English. Eligible students had to score at least 70% in PCM to apply. Applications, which closed on July 25, poured in from across India.

"This initiative is close to our heart," said Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of the IEM-UEM Group.

"SCNTSE isn't just about top scoresit's about sparking curiosity, encouraging problem-solving, and building tomorrow's leaders in science and technology."

Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, the examination controller, explained, "The multi-round format tests not just academic grasp but creativity and critical thinking, setting a national benchmark for excellence."

Round 2, scheduled for August 10, will feature a descriptive paper that demands deeper analysis and reasoning. The final round, on August 23, includes interviews and science project presentationsan opportunity for students to showcase original thought and hands-on application.

Winners will receive a ₹1,00,000 scholarship, while all participants will be awarded certificates recognising their effort and courage to compete.

SCNTSE-2025, with its structured rigor and nationwide reach, stands as more than just an examit's a tribute to a visionary and a platform for India's next generation of changemakers.

