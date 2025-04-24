Scybers Earns SOC-CMM Silver Partner Status, Demonstrating Modern SOC Governance Expertise

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 24: Scybers Inc., a global cybersecurity advisory and managed services firm, announced its achievement of SOC-CMM Silver Partner status. This milestone reinforces Scybers' dedication to delivering AI-powered, cloud-native, next-generation Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities, helping organizations proactively detect, respond to, and mitigate cyber threats.

The SOC Capability Maturity Model (SOC-CMM) is a globally recognized framework that provides organizations with a structured approach to assess and enhance the maturity of their Security Operations Centers. It evaluates SOC capabilities across five key domains Business, People, Process, Technology, and Continuous Improvement helping organizations identify gaps, benchmark their performance against industry standards, and create actionable roadmaps for enhancing their SOC operations.

By achieving SOC-CMM Silver Partner status, Scybers has demonstrated its commitment to delivering mature, best-in-class security operations and advisory services for its clients. This partnership status reflects Scybers' deep expertise in leveraging AI-powered automation, modern SecOps platforms, and advanced threat detection capabilities to provide organizations with resilient cybersecurity defenses.

Rob van Os, Founder of SOC-CMM, congratulated Scybers on their achievement, stating:

"By attaining SOC-CMM Silver Partner status, Scybers has demonstrated its exceptional ability to govern, operate, and consult on managing mature SOCs. Their dedication to enhancing security operations and leveraging AI-powered technologies sets a strong example for the industry."

Scybers offer SOC-CMM-based advisory services to support organization systemtically enhance detection value our of their SOC. These services help organizations establish, optimize, or modernize their SOCs by conducting comprehensive maturity assessments, defining strategic roadmaps, and implementing effective SOC management frameworks. With a team of cybersecurity experts and operational leaders, Scybers provides tailored guidance to enhance threat visibility, incident response capabilities, and operational resilience.

Kugan Kulothungan, CEO of Scybers Inc., remarked:

"Earning SOC-CMM Silver Partner status is a proud milestone for Scybers. It reflects our leadership in delivering modern, AI-powered security solutions that provide our clients with unmatched protection and operational resilience. Our focus on cloud-native platforms and deep expertise in Google Chronicle SecOps, Microsoft Sentinel, and Defender XDR allows us to serve as a trusted security partner for businesses worldwide."

In addition, Scybers' global SOC operations centers are ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certified, ensuring the highest standards of information security management and compliance. This further demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining robust security practices and protecting its clients' critical data.

Madu Ratnayake, President of Scybers, added:

"Achieving Silver Partner status with SOC-CMM is a testament to the strength of our people, processes, and technology. With a world-class team of cybersecurity professionals and deep expertise in managing enterprise SOCs, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations modernize their security operations and effectively combat cyber threats."

About SOC-CMM

The SOC-CMM (Security Operations Center Maturity Model) is an internationally recognized framework designed to assess and enhance the maturity of Security Operations Centers (SOCs). It provides a structured methodology for evaluating SOC capabilities across key domains such as people, process, technology, and business alignment. By leveraging SOC-CMM, organizations gain a clear roadmap for improving detection, response, and overall operational resilience. Scybers utilize SOC-CMM to benchmark performance, drive continuous improvement, and ensure managed SOC services are aligned with industry-leading standards and customer needs.

About Scybers

Scybers Inc. is a global cybersecurity services leader specializing in AI-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR), SOC management, security engineering, and strategic security advisory. As a Google SecOps Service Delivery Partner and a certified expert in Microsoft Sentinel and Defender XDR, Scybers delivers cutting-edge, cloud-native SOC solutions. The company also provides SOC-CMM-based advisory services to help organizations enhance their SOC maturity, strengthen their security posture, and respond to threats with agility and confidence.

Visit www.scybers.com and www.soc-cmm.com for more information.

