Seabeats Real Estate Rolls Out Dubai 100 Expo Across 23 Indian Cities

New Delhi [India], June 10: Dubai's Seabeats Real Estate LLC today announced the launch of Dubai 100 Expo, a multi-city Dubai real estate exhibition. There will be three phases to this mega property exhibition, which will cover 23 Indian cities for showcasing the latest luxury properties and investment opportunities available in Dubai. The Phase 1 of the expo will commence on June 11th at Kanpur. It will cover 22 other Indian cities before its grand finale in Dubai in September this year. This high-profile event will offer immersive experiences to bring Dubai's vibrant Emirati culture to life.

Dubai 100 Expo will offer India's aspiring home buyers an exclusive opportunity to acquire a property in Dubai for a nominal investment of only AED 100 (about Rs.2200), with the additional benefit of being eligible for a golden visa. This visa will grant residency rights besides offering them exclusive benefits within Dubai.

Throughout the event, Seabeats Real Estate LLC will conduct exclusive investor information sessions throughout various cities, including Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Raipur, Patna, Jammu, Srinagar, Nagpur, and others. These detailed discussions will provide full information about the projects, development plans, timelines and return on investments estimate. Additionally, investors will get the opportunity to interact directly with Dubai project developers and financial advisors for a richer perspective.

Speaking about the exhibition, Rinku Kumar, Founder & MD of Seabeats Real Estate LLC, said, "Dubai's real estate sector has gained remarkable traction among Indian buyers as owning a house in Dubai is not just an investment but a ticket to unsurpassable luxury. This multi-city expo will help us reach and connect Indian buyers with the best property options in the innovative city's prestigious locations. Dubai, the city of skyscrapers and iconic landmarks is known for its architectural wonders, incredible skyline, and a rich cultural heritage. The spectacular Dubai 100 Expo will immerse attendees in the vibrant environment of the city besides letting them experience the varied traditions and cuisines of Dubai."

He further added, "We understand that investors need confidence and prioritise the security and profitability of each investment. Through the Dubai 100 Expo, we aim to provide potential home buyers with a rewarding option for securing their financial futures."

The grand finale event of the Dubai 100 Expo will take place in Dubai in September,2024. This glamorous affair will ensure that guests have an unforgettable evening networking and celebrating while having an exclusive dinner party with guest celebrities Mr. Rajpal Yadav and Mr. Mubeen Saudagar. Moreover, prospective homeowners registering for the expo will stand a chance to win exciting monthly rewards through a raffle draw.

