Seafood Exporters Association celebrated Golden Jubilee

New Delhi [India], September 26: The Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) celebrated its Golden Jubilee in New Delhi on the evening of September 25, marking its 52 glorious years. The event, held at Durbar Hall, Hotel Taj Palace, saw the gathering of industry stalwarts. The presence of Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma made SEAI's Golden Jubilee celebrations memorable. Renowned singer Leslee Lewis's musical performance enthralled the audience.

SEAI President Pawan Kumar said that the organisation acts as a central body for seafood exporters across India. Its focus yo promote Indian seafood exports is supported by the large employment base that it generates, especially women. Its activities extend from Gujarat to West Bengal, covering all coastal states.

According to Dr K.N. Raghavan, Secretary General of SEAI, SEAI works closely with MPEDA and other government agencies to ensure significant participation of the Indian seafood exporting community in international fairs related to food and seafood. SEAI is also involved in resolving common issues affecting the interests of the industry, including international trade disputes and regulatory matters, to protect the interests of its members and establish a conducive environment for promoting the interests of the seafood exporting community.

