Seagram's Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Unveils - A Billion Films for A Billion Fans - an Immersive AI-Led Fan Experience

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 29: Strengthening its long-standing association with cricket at the global level, Seagram's Royal Stag is thrilled to announce the launch of an innovative and immersive AI-led fan experience ‘A BILLION FILMS FOR A BILLION FANS’. The campaign features three of India’s most talismanic cricketers, team captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Surya Kumar Yadav. Fueling the larger-than-life emotions associated with cricket, the brand aims to ignite a whole new generation of young cricket fans, many of whom are witnessing their first World Cup in India as adults.

This World Cup is happening in India and is already slated to be the “Greatest World Cup Ever”. Syncing with the brand’s ‘Live it Large’ philosophy, the AI-integrated campaign gives each fan an opportunity to become part of a personalized film featuring the cricketers. Conceptualized in association with creative agency partners FCB India, Digital Agency partners Dentsu India, Technology Partner Artizens Events, and Experiential solutions & media partners Wavemaker; the campaign is groundbreaking where every fan is able to not merely live their dream, but also, live large.

The whole fan experience has been curated keeping today’s youth, aka, the digital natives, in mind by offering them a simplified user journey. A selfie and a voice sample coupled with the power of regenerative AI creates an ultimate fan experience. With these tools, the campaign uses the power of generative AI technology and machine learning, to create a platform that enables each fan to feature themselves as part of the Royal Stag Live It Large star cast. With the aid of this innovation, each fan can create a personalized edit of the film. Face-mirroring algorithms precisely map the unique facial features of fans onto the characters in the main film. In addition, with just a brief voice sample it also emulated the tone, pitch, and nuances of the fan's voice. In essence, this campaign will transform the consumer journey into an extraordinary yet personal experience. The consumer experience also gives the fans a chance to go beyond boundaries and get close to their favorite players and World Cup trophy.

The campaign will be amplified through a high-decibel 360-degree plan spread across digital, print, radio and OOH to offer an immersive, unforgettable experience.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India stated, “Royal Stag aims to share the electric atmosphere in the stadium with cricket fans across the world. As a partner of ICC, AI allows us to deliver a truly “Live it large” experience to die-hard cricket fans everywhere. This year, we are giving each fan the power to craft their own Live It Large Story through this unique AI platform that integrates with the brand’s commitment to relishing every moment in their journey to success. While on one hand we celebrate cricket’s heritage, on the other we have embraced cutting-edge technology to broaden brand engagement and inspire cricket fans to immerse themselves in their favorite sport like never before.”

Abhinav Kaushik, President, FCB India added, "In an age where experience is the only currency amongst the digital natives, how can a cultural icon like Royal Stag do something that epitomizes 'large' during the biggest sporting spectacle of the year. This was the starting point of the brief, and we are excited that this idea truly allows every cricket fan to create their own unique 'Live it Large' experience. I am confident that this power of creativity fuelled by technology, will not only deliver brand engagement but enhance the love for the brand multi-fold."

Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, "Cricket World Cup is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated sports properties and this World Cup 2023 is touted to be the greatest ever. Through this collaboration, we aim to extend brand synergies and offer a unique, memorable, and thrilling ‘Live it Large’ experience to each and every cricket fan."

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India said, "This campaign provided us a big platform where we could showcase how modern creativity can be infused into the Indian Cricket fandom. It's a great example of how technology can be used to enhance and enrich our connection to sports and entertainment. This multi-faceted campaign has the potential to inspire fans to become more deeply involved in their favorite sport, creating memorable moments and experiences that will stay with them for a long time."

Aditya Joshi, Founding Partner, Artizens Events & Experiential Solutions said, "As technology partners to this innovative campaign, we are trying to harness the connection with the Generation Large who crave for social currency and vicarious thrills by bringing together AI and Machine learning and creating a never seen before immersive experience."

The ICC Men’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023. Royal Stag is an associate partner for all ICC events.

Watch the campaign here: https://youtu.be/4-LgFxmsMA8

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor