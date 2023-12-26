Seamless Payments Beyond Borders with Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has collaborated with some of India's premier credit card issuers to introduce a range of curated credit cards. This partnership extends beyond financial transactions, offering tailored experiences for every individual. Embrace the allure of credit cards designed for frequent international travellers.

In the realm of global financial accessibility, Bajaj Markets presents credit cards that redefine the experience of seamless international payments.

Some of the Featured International Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets:

SBI Elite Credit Card:

* Joining Fee: Rs 4,999

* Benefits:

* Foreign currency markup fee: 1.99 per cent

* 2 free domestic airport lounge visits every quarter in India

SBI Card PRIME:

* Joining Fee: Rs 2,999

* Benefits:

* Complimentary Trident Privilege Red Tier Membership

* 4 complimentary visits to International Priority Pass Lounges annually

Accessing the World through Bajaj Markets:

Explore these international credit cards on the Bajaj Markets app or website. Apply for the card that suits specific preferences and enjoy a world of privileges that transcend borders.

