Seamless Polymer Procurement: Unleashing the Power of Source.One’s App

New Delhi (India), November 2: Source.One is the fastest-growing Petrochemical Distribution Company in India. Founded in 2018 September by Arun Singhal with petrochemical and tech enthusiasts. Arun Singhal has holistic experience in Commodities and logistics, and also helped many businesses with the setup. Having a set of mind towards simplifying the tedious process of raw material procurement for MSMEs, Source.one has established commercial practices with innovative tactics.

From small beginnings, they have developed into a national standard for petrochemical costs. Source.One currently provides services to 10,000 active purchasers and ended FY2023 with an impressive revenue of more than $2,000,000,000. Their services currently cover more than 300 districts, a reflection of their rapid development and persistent dedication to reaching customers everywhere. They are not merely creating a business; but rather, determining the direction of an industry.

In August 2022, in order to connect businesses across the nation, Source.One launched an app to ease the petrochemical distribution of small to large industries. Providing a platform for all with advanced technology, real-time data, flexible credit facilities, and equitable treatment. At Source.One, they are not just creating a platform, but an entire ecosystem that supports the growth and success of every participant.

Over 3000+ buyers prefer using Source.One’s polymer buying app for Polymer procurement online. The Source.one application is your one-stop shop for all your polymer requirements. Just a few taps and you’ll be able to view a vast selection of products from top suppliers, compare prices, and place orders. You’ll also be able to track your shipments in real time, so you never have to worry about when your order will be delivered.

You can fulfill your need for polymers with only a few simple steps. Create an account, download the app (available for iOS & Android), and explore the world of polymer possibilities. You may compare and browse with ease, from significant vendors to a broad product selection. Sort by category, level, or any other criterion that best serves your needs. comprehensive product details? Check. Technical requirements and MSDS records? Got it. You name the requirement and Source.One will provide the best solution possible. Source.one speaks loud and clear about “Add the items to your shopping cart, place your order, and we will do the rest, delivering your polymers in just a matter of days”.

