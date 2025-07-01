SEBI hosts municipal bond outreach programme in Thiruvananthapuram to boost urban financing

New Delhi [India], July 1 : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted a two-day Municipal Bond Outreach Programme from June 30 to July 1 in Thiruvananthapuram, with a focus equip Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and stakeholders with insights into municipal debt securities, pool financing, and innovative market-based financing mechanisms.

The programme included session on the topics such as municipal bond issuances, regulatory compliance, credit rating, and continuous disclosures. Additionally, case studies and interactions with intermediaries provided participants with practical knowledge to access capital markets

According to SEBI this initiative is a part of boards continued efforts to promote transparency, market readiness, and sustainable urban infrastructure financing through the municipal bond ecosystem.

A central feature of the workshop was the launch of "The Green Book - On Climate Finance & Green Municipal Bonds" by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). Furthermore, the launch was led by senior members of VMC, including the Mayor, Municipal Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner.

"The publication documents Asia's first globally certified Green Municipal Bond, issued by VMC, and presents it as a Global Case Study (2025) to guide other ULBs in adopting sustainable financing practices," SEBI said.

