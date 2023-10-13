Second Edition of Loofre Female DJ Power List 2023 Announced

New Delhi (India), October 13: Loofre.com features India’s best DJs, Bands, and Club Singers. Over 500 artists have been featured on the website and the number is still growing, making Loofre.com India’s biggest micro-influencer program. Not only this Loofre.com is one of the favorite interview platforms across Dining, Music, and Clubbing.

The Loofre.com DJ list is carefully curated and is the most sought-after listing in India. Over the last 2 years, the DJ Power List has identified younger talent, has recognized the hard work that the leaders have done to build the DJ ecosystem in India, and continues to do so.

The list features the 100 best Female DJs in 7 different categories as follows:-

Legend and Platinum – Ma Faiza, DJ Barkha Kaul-, DJ Donna, DJ Tapeshwari, DJ Kkhushi. Loofre Star – DJ Cheshta, DJ Adaa. plutos ONE DJ of the year 2023 – Dipika, Spinz Maura, DJ Rhea, DJ Koyel, DJ Merlin, DJ Curly, Deni D Mor, Deni D Mor, DJ Ann. I Rock – DJ Dionne, DJ Dionne, DJ Snea, DJ Rihya, DJ Rihya, DJ Black Pearl, DJ Nilashree, DJ POOJA, DJ POOJA, DJ Shiny, Smitz, DJ VERONIKA, Deejayziya, DJ PULSE, DJ Nisha, DJ Gunn Nagee. Loofre Groover – DJAKIRA_HYD, DJ Dorika, DJ SHIVANI OBEROI, Dj Somairah, DJ Mink, DJ Moksh, DJ Shuga, DJ Myra, Viking Soul, DJ Leena, DJ Sneha, DJ Sara, DJ M3raki DJ Chetna, DJ PREET-E, DJ Kaur, DJ Jazz, DJ Sushmi, DJ Mikki. Loofre Diva – DJ Arpitaa, DJ Naaz, DJ Priti, DJ Kavisha, DJ Soumya, DJ Erra, DJ Jessica, DJ Rislyn, DJ Himani, DJ Khyatzoo, DJ Ekta, DJ Joyu, DJ Smeta, DJ Ana, DJ Arnima, DJ Valery, ETRA, DJ Meera. Next Gen – DJ Ashanka, DJ NIKITHA, DJ Aanya, DJ Alysa, DJ Alysa, D J Kalpana, DJj Amaya, DJ Candy, DJ Amy Love, DJ Jazzleen, DJ Jenny, DJ Khushi, Martina, DJ Puja Ain, DJ Sanshi, DJ sh33n, DJ SZNaina, DJ Tanu, DJ Liza, DJ Liza, DJ Beth, DJ Serena, DJ Swaraa, DJ Sazii, DJ Tani, DJ Indrani, DJ HIMS, DJ SREE, DJ Shruti, DJ Saheba, DJ Shayna, DJ Jaish, Agra, DJ Jhalak, DJ Winx, DJ Mishti. International – Deejay Maana, DJ Sanaah, DJ Panache Dubai, DJ Stella, DJ Arlene Gomez, DJ Mous, DJ Miss Bhalla, DJ Krispie, DJ Kalli, DJ 8ternity, DJ Tjshree

Rohit Mahajan – Founder of Loofre – says,“ We are India’s No1 community of DJs in India & Indian DJs abroad. Our effort is to support new and small cities’ talents. This is the second year of DJ Power List Female. India is growing and our Female DJs are going global.”

DJ Ma Faiza – Loofre Legend – says, “I appreciate the Top 100 female DJ power list for providing exposure and opportunities to talented female artists, thanks to Loofre for their efforts. My message through my music has always been about authenticity and self-belief – I can’t create magic; I am the magic.”

India’s best wedding and corporate DJ Barkha – Loofre Platinum – says, “I think Loofre is doing an exceptional job with its Power List of 100 Female DJs. This initiative is unique because it compiles a comprehensive list of female DJs from across the nation, whereas previous rankings usually focused on a smaller number. Recognizing the diverse talent pool among female DJs, whether they are established or newcomers, and giving them exposure on a platform like Loofre is truly commendable. It serves as motivation for these artists and contributes positively to the industry. Kudos to Loofre for their outstanding work, and thank you for being so amazing.”

Rajjat Gulati – Co-Founder of plutos ONE – says, “The Top 100 Female DJs Award is a landmark initiative by Loofre. It provides a common platform to the best women DJs in India and shines the spotlight on a number of artists who deserve all the recognition they can get. No ranking, no hierarchy; just recognition. Loofre has been at the forefront of community-building within artist communities and plutos ONE is proud to partner with them in their latest effort. I want to congratulate all the women DJs who have been recognised and we deeply appreciate their Commitment to the Craft.”

