SecureKloud Technologies Launches DocuGenie.AI, Redefining Intelligent Document Automation with Generative AI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) / Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 5: SecureKloud Technologies Ltd., a global leader in cloud transformation, AI-led digital innovation, SaaS, and Managed services today announced the launch of DocuGenie.AI, its next-generation Intelligent Document Automation (IDA) platform. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern enterprises, DocuGenie.AI is built to revolutionize unstructured data by integrating the latest advancements in Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs).

Enterprises across industries face a growing surge of unstructured content-from KYC documents and invoices to contracts, policies, Insurance claim and bank statements. DocuGenie.AI rises to meet this challenge with a secure, scalable, and intelligent automation framework that streamlines document processing, strengthens compliance, and drives operational efficiency at scale.

DocuGenie.AI is powered by SecureKloud's robust cloud infrastructure, offering enterprise-grade security, auto-scalability, and seamless integration with existing systems. It understands not just the structure but the context of documents through powerful Generative AI capabilities. This enables it to intelligently extract, classify, and process information, reducing manual effort and improving accuracy.

The platform supports Active Directory integration, single sign-on, and multiple document formats including PDFs and images. With built-in dashboards, audit trails, and real-time document tracking, DocuGenie.AI gives enterprises complete control over their document workflows. It includes prebuilt models for common business use cases and offers customizable AI models that learn and evolve with time-delivering smarter automation every day.

Speaking on the launch, Venkateswaran Krishnamurthy, Chief Revenue Officer and Whole-Time Director at SecureKloud, said, "DocuGenie.AI is not just another automation tool. It is a strategic enabler for forward-thinking enterprises navigating the complexities of the digital world. At a time when organizations are overwhelmed by document volume, security concerns, and regulatory mandates, DocuGenie.AI brings intelligence, reliability, and flexibility to the forefront. It doesn't just process documents-it understands them, audits them, and evolves with them. We are proud to offer a solution that meets tomorrow's enterprise needs today."

DocuGenie.AI also features intelligent document routing, tagging rules based on classification, auto-flagging of low-confidence extractions for manual review, and APIs for easy developer integration. The side-by-side display of original documents and extracted data ensures intuitive user reviews and quick corrections when needed. With sentiment analysis, question answering, summarization, and content search features, the platform goes beyond automation-it delivers insight.

DocuGenie.AI is now open for enterprise deployment. For detailed information or to explore implementation possibilities, please visit www.securekloud.com or contact the SecureKloud team.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd. (NSE: SECURKLOUD | BSE: 512161) is a global technology company specializing in cloud transformation, cybersecurity, and AI-driven digital solutions. Headquartered in Chennai, India, and with a strong global footprint, SecureKloud partners with Fortune 500 companies across healthcare, BFSI, and enterprise IT sectors to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative technology outcomes. The company is publicly listed and committed to enabling digital trust, compliance, and resilience through cutting-edge platforms and deep industry expertise.

