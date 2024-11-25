Security Leadership Summit 2024 Concludes: Shaping the Future of Security

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: The 19th Security Leadership Summit 2024, organized by CAPSI and APDI, concluded at PHD House, New Delhi. The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore advanced technologies shaping the security landscape under the theme "Surakshit Bharat - Viksit Bharat 2047."

Key discussions highlighted AI in security services, women's safety, private sector investigations, and collaboration between private security and police forces. Sessions on drone technology, cybersecurity, and leadership emphasized the emergence of drone warriors as the future of frontline security operations.

The summit featured distinguished Chief Guests, including Chief Guest Gen (Dr) V K Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), Former Union Minister with Dr. Satya Pal Singh, Former Union Minister Lt. Gen M U Nair, PVSM, AVSM, SM, National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC), Government of India, and Sh. Mahesh Sharma, Secretary General, CAPSI and APDI, presiding over the event.

Chief Guest Gen V K Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd) Former Union Minister released CAPSI's 'Surakshit Bharat - Viksit Bharat Vision 2047', outlining a roadmap for a secure and developed Bharat by 2047. Lt General MU Nair, PVSM, AVSM, SM, National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) Government of India shared insights on integrating AI and drones with national security, while Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special CP - Crime (IAS), Delhi Police, chaired a panel on Women Security.

Esteemed speakers included Dr. Satya Pal Singh, Dr. Shamsher Singh, Lt. Gen. A B Shivane, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), Former DG Mechanised Forces Indian Army & Strike Corps Commander, Shri. Rajneesh Gupta, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police / IFSO, Special Cell, Sh. S S Srivastava, Sh. V K Bhawra IPS (R), Sh. Anil Pratham IPS (R), and representatives from the Indian Army, Delhi Police, and global security organizations. International experts such as Mike LaCorte, President - Association of British Investigators (AB) & CEO, Conflict International Limited and Ambassador (Dr.) Sylvester Okere, Founder & CEO, Strategic Groups USA LLC added global perspectives to the discussions.

Kunwar Vikram Singh Chairman of CAPSI & APDI, highlighted the summit's focus on future-ready security through technology and leadership under the vision 'Surakshit Bharat - Viksit Bharat 2047.' He also announced CAPSI's initiative to train one lakh drone warriors under DGCA guidelines to transform India's security framework.

Chief Guest Gen V K Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd) Former Union Minister, praised CAPSI's Drone Warriors initiative as visionary and emphasized the growing importance of cybersecurity. He highlighted that strong internal security is key to national safety, urging responsible use of technology to achieve a Surakshit Bharat, Saksham Bharat, and Viksit Bharat.

Dr. Satya Pal Singh, Former Union Minister, emphasized that security is the foremost need of the nation, and ensuring a 'Surakshit Bharat' is crucial for achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and private security agencies to build a robust safety culture. He concluded, "Security is not just a necessityit is a commitment and a way of life we must wholeheartedly adopt."

Mike LaCorte, President of the Association of British Investigators and CEO of Conflict International Limited, called the vision of a 'Surakshit Bharat' by 2047 essential for India's progress. He highlighted the crucial role of public and private security agencies working together across jurisdictions, varying laws, procedures, and protocols. He praised CAPSI for streamlining these efforts, creating a strong foundation for a safer and more secure India.

Lt General MU Nair, PVSM, AVSM, SM, National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) Government of India highlighted, "The future is tech-driven, with new innovations bringing risks like cybercrimes. As the largest digital ecosystem in the world, India must stay vigilant. CAPSI's role in training security professionals in cybersecurity is crucial for protecting communities in the digital era."

Chief Guest, Hon'ble Sh. Jual Oram, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Tribal Affairs commended CAPSI for connecting over one crore security guards, focusing on training, and promoting cybersecurity. He also praised CAPSI's collaboration with foreign agencies and alignment with PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, contributing to an empowered India.

Dr. Onkar Sharma, Advisor - Ministry of Labour urged contractors and security agencies to comply with laws, including minimum wages, 8-hour working limits, and overtime. He stressed the need for reforms to ensure a fair and secure environment for the nation's protectors.

The concept of CITY SECURITY COUNCILS in collaboration with State Police and other stakeholders was discussed during a panel chaired by Shri Bhagwan Shankar, IAS (R), Former Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Sikkim. The 19th Security Leadership Summit 2024 delivered insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and actionable outcomes, shaping the future of the security industry for a safer and progressive India.

About CAPSI: The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) is a premier organization representing the interests of private security industry professionals in India. CAPSI is committed to promoting best practices, professional standards, and advocacy for the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor