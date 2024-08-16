Seema Singh and Shilpa Shetty Grace the Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman 2024 Awards Ceremony

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 16: The Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman 2024 awards ceremony, a prestigious event hosted by Meghashrey NGO, took place in Mumbai, celebrating exceptional Indian citizens for their outstanding contributions across various fields. From social work to education, science, and the arts, the awards honored those who have made a significant impact on society.

The event was graced by the presence of Seema Singh and actress Shilpa Shetty, who both added a touch of elegance and significance to the occasion. Speaking at the event, Seema Singh expressed her admiration for the awardees, saying, "It's inspiring to see so many individuals being recognized for their dedication and hard work. These awards not only honor their achievements but also encourage others to contribute to the betterment of society."

The Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman continues to be a beacon of recognition, celebrating the unsung heroes of India who make a difference every day.

