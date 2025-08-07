Seema Singh's Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2025: Governor of Maharashtra Leads an Evening of Honour

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 7: An atmosphere of respect and recognition marked the Sarvottam Nagrik Samman 2025, organised by Seema Singh, a renowned philanthropist and the Mother of Orphans. Held at Hotel Sahara Star, the ceremony celebrated citizens whose quiet dedication creates meaningful societal change.

The programme began with a keynote speech by the Governor of Maharashtra, who commended Singh's leadership and underlined the significance of civic duty in nation-building. Ashish Shelar, BJP Mumbai President and Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, followed with remarks on the vital role of grassroots activism and citizen-led leadership.

Among the distinguished honourees and attendees were:

-Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, eminent nuclear scientist

-Padma Bhushan Dr.Vijay Bhatkar, architect of India's first indigenous supercomputer

-Padma Shri Dr. Shankar Mahadevan, acclaimed music composer and vocalist

-Imtiaz Ali, celebrated filmmaker

-Padma Bhushan Anupam Kher, veteran actor and motivational speaker

-Padma Shri Vijender Singh, Olympic boxer and youth icon

The evening also included notable presence by other luminaries and changemakers, whose stories and contributions will be featured in subsequent coverage.

Seema Singh's non-profit, the MeghaShrey Foundation, continues to highlight a blend of notable public figures and unsung heroes individuals who serve quietly in areas like education, healthcare, women's empowerment, and rural development.

Seema Singh, in her address, said, "It is not just about awarding the celebrated it is about recognising the silent warriors who transform lives without headlines. This is their stage, and this honour is long overdue."

The event combined stirring speeches, cultural interludes, and heartfelt tributesculminating in a blend of prestige and purpose that set the tone for future editions of Sarvottam Nagrik Samman.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor