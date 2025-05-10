Sejal Glass Delivers 3x Net Profit Growth in FY25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: Sejal Glass Limited (NSE: SEJALLTD, BSE: 532993), one of the leading architectural glass manufacturers announced Audited Q4 and FY25 Financial Results.

Q4 FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 67.90 Cr, YoY growth of 35.19% EBITDA of ₹ 9.84 Cr, YoY growth of 68.31% EBITDA Margin (%) of 14.49%, YoY growth of 285 BPS Net Profit of ₹ 3.78 Cr, YoY growth of 1,080.86% Net Profit Margin (%) of 5.57%, YoY growth of 493 BPS EPS of ₹ 3.75, YoY growth of 1,109.68%

Q4 FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 21.86 Cr, YoY growth of 20.99% EBITDA of ₹ 6.27 Cr, YoY growth of 227.64% EBITDA Margin (%) of 28.69%, YoY growth of 1,809 BPS Net Profit of ₹ 4.17 Cr, YoY growth of 3,944.38% Net Profit Margin (%) of 19.10%, YoY growth of 1,853 Bps EPS of ₹ 4.13, YoY growth of 4,030.00%

FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 244.95 Cr, YoY growth of 48.70% EBITDA of ₹ 35.34 Cr, YoY growth of 65.85% EBITDA Margin (%) of 14.43%, YoY growth of 149 BPS Net Profit of ₹ 11.03 Cr, YoY growth of 230.93% Net Profit Margin (%) of 4.50%, YoY growth of 248 BPS EPS of ₹ 10.85, YoY growth of 231.80%

FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 70.56 Cr, YoY growth of 15.68% EBITDA of ₹ 12.22 Cr, YoY growth of 73.64% EBITDA Margin (%) of 17.32%, YoY growth of 578 BPS Net Profit of ₹ 4.00 Cr, YoY growth of 688.76% Net Profit Margin (%) of 5.67%, YoY growth of 484 BPS EPS of ₹ 3.96, YoY growth of 629.00%

Operational Highlights

In FY25, international revenue contributed 74.13% and domestic revenue 25.87% to the total revenue.

International revenue grew by 73.16% compared to FY24

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amrut Gada, Promoter of Sejal Glass Limited said, ” FY25 has been an exceptional year for Sejal Glass, marked by a threefold growth in consolidated net profit—an outcome of sound strategy, operational discipline, and a sharp market focus. After coming out of the NCLT process, our focus has been on strengthening operations, expanding our market presence, and regaining the trust of all stakeholders. I'm proud of the progress we've made in improving capacity utilization, launching value-added products, and tapping into high-potential international markets, particularly in the Middle East.

We remain deeply committed to innovation and customer-centricity. Our upcoming bulletproof glass product is just one example of how we're evolving to meet the demands of tomorrow. With a strong pipeline of projects and recent strategic acquisition of “Glasstech” Business in India by adding two more manufacturing plants in India, I believe we are well on track to achieving our long-term vision of becoming a global force in architectural and high-performance glass industry.”

