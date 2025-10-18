Sekyo Launches First Kids Watch Phone with Safety & AI Learning for Kids & Women, Reinventing Safety, Learning & Connectivity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: Leading the smart security frontier, Sekyo today unveils Neo AI, India's first GPS smartwatch for kids with built-in OpenAI learning assistant, SIM-based audio/video calls, and robust SOS features. Headed by CEO Smridhi Goyal, a mother of two and recipient of the Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2025) presented by the former Minister of Women & Child Safety, Government of India, Sekyo is blending safety, connectivity and learning into one compact wearable.

With alarming figures showing a child goes missing every 8 minutes in India, and growing concerns over women's safety after dark, Sekyo's smartwatch is engineered for real scenarios. Its SOS button triggers an instant call with live location to preapproved guardians, while remote features let them listen in, capture photos, and monitor the wearer via the Sekyo app.

Concerned about giving children smartphones? Sekyo solves this by allowing two-way video/audio calls only with parent-approved numbers, keeping distractions and risks at bay while staying connected.

The Neo AI version goes further: it incorporates an AI Learning Buddy that answers academic queries through voice and image input, making the watch a 24/7 virtual tutor for children.

Sekyo's product ecosystem also includes elder-care watches with fall detection, pet trackers, and a range of smart home security devices (video doorbells, portable 2-way CCTV, WiFi door sensors) that alert users instantly to intrusions.

Sekyo raised its first USD $13.6M round earlier this year with investment from private VCs & Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt of India. The company is now focused on expanding technology platform, product portfolio, and global markets with telco & channel partnerships in USA, UAE & Middle East, USA & Canada.

For products, visit www.sekyo.in

Partner/investor inquiries: partner@sekyo.in

