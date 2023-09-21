Seminar at SIBM Pune on “Metaverse and Advertising: A Symbiotic Relationship”

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 21: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, in collaboration with Swansea University, UK, has been orchestrating a thought-provoking seminar series titled 'The Digital Future for Business & Society: Emerging Perspectives on The Metaverse.' The primary aim of this seminar series is to delve into the transformative potential of the metaverse and its profound ramifications on various facets of business and society.

In the 11th seminar of this ongoing series, Professor Jooyoung Kim, Director of the Cox International Center, and Dan Magill Georgia Athletic Association Professor in the Department of Advertising & Public Relations at the Grady College, University of Georgia, USA, delivered a captivating presentation, enriching the discourse with his extensive expertise. The presentation centered around the intriguing theme of "Metaverse and Advertising: A Symbiotic Relationship," illuminating the numerous obstacles and prospects entailed within this swiftly evolving digital realm.

Prof. Jooyoung Kim (Ph.D., University of Florida) is a Professor of advertising, Dan Magill Georgia Athletic Association Professor, and Director of the James M. Cox Jr. Center for International Mass Communication Training and Research at the University of Georgia. Professor Kim’s research seeks to advance scientific knowledge on understanding the interactions between advertising and consumers across various media platforms. His current research interests include metaverse advertising and advertising via blockchain technology.

In a captivating seminar led by Prof. Kim, the multifaceted realm of the metaverse was illuminated from various angles. Prof. Kim delved into the evolution of the metaverse, tracing its development through time. Amidst the promises and possibilities, he elucidated the certainties and uncertainties that shroud this digital frontier. A clear definition and roadmap were presented to navigate this dynamic landscape, addressing critical uncertainties and the often-cloudy vision of what lies ahead. The discussion also ventured into advertising within the metaverse and its implications on the attention economy. Prof. Kim expounded upon the transactional communication model, shedding light on the interplay between avatars and one's real self in this virtual space. The future prospects in the metaverse were explored, offering glimpses into its potential impacts.

Professor Ramakrishnan Raman and Prof. Yogesh Kumar Diwedi conveyed their excitement regarding the seminar series, highlighting its commitment to delving into the intricate facets of the metaverse and the far-reaching effects it holds for diverse sectors and society in its entirety. This series stands as an inclusive stage, drawing in experts, scholars, and industry leaders to collectively navigate the continuously evolving landscape of the metaverse.

As we look forward, our next seminar, slated for October 18, 2023, will feature Dr. Ariana Polyviou from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus, and Ilias O. Pappas from the University of Agder, Norway. They will engage in a discussion titled "Chasing Metaverses: Reflecting on Existing Literature to Understand the Business Value of Metaverses." This forthcoming seminar promises to provide invaluable perspectives on the marketing possibilities within the metaverse. For those intrigued, registration is open through the following link: https://tinyurl.com/seminarseries-12.

This seminar is jointly organized by Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi, who is a Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation, at the School of Management, Swansea University, Wales, UK; Dr Laurie Hughes, who is a Senior Lecturer within the Strategic Operations Group, School of Management, Swansea University. Wales, UK; and, Prof. Dr Ramakrishnan Raman who is Director of SIBM-Pune, Dean of Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Director - Strategy and Development, Symbiosis. This seminar series is jointly Supported by Digital Marketing and Analytics SIG Academy of Marketing, Grenoble IAE-Graduate School of Management - a Grenoble INP school of the University of Grenoble Alpes, The e-Business and e-Government SIG British Academy of Management and The UK Academy for Information Systems (UKAIS). The seminar is moderated by Dr Vinod Kumar, Associate Professor, SIBM Pune, and Dr Anabel Gutiérrez Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at Royal Holloway, University of London.

