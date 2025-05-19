Sensational CBSE Results - A Celebration of Excellence and Effort at Oakridge Bachupally

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 19: Oakridge International School, Bachupally, is thrilled to announce the exceptional performance of its Grade 10 and 12 students in the recent CBSE examinations for the academic year 2025. Oakridge students have achieved phenomenal results, with a 100% pass percentage that exemplifies dedication and academic genius beyond compare.

Students in Grade 12 at Oakridge Bachupally have secured an amazing overall average score of 74.40%, including 49.5% of students securing 75% and above. Hasitha Chivukula secures the top score of 95.2%, closely followed by Auritro Nath, who secured an impressive 94%, and Aashray Mathai, who secured 92%.

Grade 12 Topper Hasitha Chivukula expressed her gratitude, saying, "From my first day to 12th grade, Oakridge has been the place I've grown. I aimed to give my best, and I'm grateful for my achievement today, but I will be a learner forever."

The Grade 10 students at Oakridge Bachupally have mirrored the outstanding achievements of their Grade 12 counterparts, displaying a remarkable overall average score of 82.44%, including 68% of students securing 75% and above. Vanij Yadav claimed the top spot with an incredible score of 98.2%, closely followed by Angati Joshika, who secured an impressive 97.8%. Kosuru Aarit Varma, Aarav Soni, and Thota Lola Sahasra secured the third position with a meritorious score of 97%.

Grade 10 Topper Vanij Yadav expressed his joy and said, "I had a wonderful journey as an Oakridger. Joining the school post summer break had already set me behind schedule for the session. But it was the unwavering support and guidance of teachers and school staff that helped me have a smooth sailing, find my footing, make friends and grow as a student. Not just that, the school's environment and approach towards imparting education played an important role in accomplishing my goal."

These results underscore the school's commitment to providing a world-class education, fostering a learning environment that empowers students to reach their full potential. These highest scores are a testament to Oakridge's holistic approach, focusing on personalised learning and a strong teacher-student relationship. Through innovative teaching methodologies, rigorous academic programs, and a supportive environment, the school provides the resources, guidance, and encouragement they need to succeed.

"Our students have not just passed exams they've demonstrated grit, excellence, and a readiness to lead in a rapidly changing world. These results reflect a powerful blend of purpose-driven learning, mentorship, and hard work. At Oakridge Bachupally, we are proud to shape future leaders who think critically, act ethically, and aim high," Ms. Anuradha Varma - Principal of Oakridge International School Bachupally.

"Oakridge Bachupally continues its legacy of academic excellence with outstanding CBSE results in Grades 10 and 12. Our students have not only achieved top scores but have also secured placements in leading universities worldwide. These results are a reflection of our commitment to personalized learning, dedicated faculty, and a future-focused curriculum that prepares students for success beyond school," Head of CBSE at Oakridge International School Bachupally.

As one of the best international schools in Bachupally, Oakridge continues to stand tall in shaping academic excellence. These phenomenal CBSE results are not just numbers they are the outcome of Oakridge's unique teaching methodologies, personalized support, and a nurturing environment where every child is empowered to dream big and achieve more. At Oakridge Bachupally, success is not a destinationit's a journey of inspired learning, guided by dedicated educators and driven by the belief that every Oakridger can shine bright in their way.

To know more, visit www.oakridge.in/bachupally.

Oakridge International School, Bachupally, is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organisation. Oakridge students are connected to a community of 76 international schools spread across 31 countries, with access to rich resources, support, and global opportunities that enhance the schools' already excellent teaching and learning experience. Oakridge Bachupally School was recently ranked in the Top 3 International Schools in Hyderabad and No.1 in the Northwest Zone in Times School Rankings 2021. The school also ranked among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor