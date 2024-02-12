Sensex down by 523 pts, PSU Banks Takes a Hit

Indian equity indices ended lower on February 12 with Nifty around 21,600, amid selling across the sectors barring IT and pharma names. At close, the Sensex was down 523 points or 0.73 percent at 71,072.49, and the Nifty was down 166.50 points or 0.76 percent at 21,616. The development comes after a strong rebound session on Friday.

All major indices are trading were trading red but small cap and mid cap indices lost more than the key benchmark indices. The small-cap index received maximum beating as the index lost over 1000 points during the intraday trade. The small-cap index today opened lower and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹44,476 which is around 1175 points lower from its Friday close of 45,650 mark. While IT, Pharma, and Healthcare indices were able to hold their gains, rest of the indices closed deep in the red. Media, PSB, Realty, and Oil & Gas were the biggest losers, down 4.46%, 4.43%, 2.97% and 2.62%, respectively. In the broader market, the Smallcap Index closed down over 3%.Among sectors, IT, Pharma, and Healthcare indices were able to hold their gains, while rest of the indices were trading in the red. Media, PSB, Realty, and Oil & Gas were the biggest losers, down 4.21%, 4.37%, 3.12% and 2.79%, respectively.