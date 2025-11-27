Sensex, Nifty end higher after hitting record levels

Mumbai, Nov 27 Indian benchmark indices closed on a positive note on Thursday after touching fresh record highs earlier in the day.

The Sensex finished at 85,720.38, gaining 110.87 points or 0.13 per cent. The Nifty ended at 26,215.55, up 10.25 points or 0.04 per cent.

During the intra-day session, Sensex hit record high at 86,055.86 and Nifty scaled new high at 26,310.45.

From a technical perspective, 26,300 remains the key resistance and immediate breakout trigger.

“A decisive close above this level could open the door for fresh all-time highs in the 26,350–26,450 zone,” market watchers said.

“On the downside, the 26,150–26,000 zone continues to act as a strong support base, backed by consistent Put writing and positional buying interest,” they added.

Sensex continues to form a higher-high, higher-low structure on the daily chart.

“Immediate resistance is placed near 86,000–86,500, while the 85,500–85,200 zone acts as the key support base,” experts said.

As long as Nifty sustains above this zone, the overall bullish structure remains intact, as per analysts.

In the broader market space, the Nifty Midcap 100 index inched up 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.53 per cent.

Among Sensex-listed companies, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, and HCL Tech were among the top gainers.

Eternal, Maruti Suzuki, Ultratech Cement, SBI, and Tata Steel also featured among the major gainers for the day.

Sector-wise, buying was seen in Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Media, IT, FMCG, and Chemicals indices, all of which ended in the green.

However, sectors such as Auto, Energy, Metal, Oil & Gas, Realty, and Consumer Durables witnessed selling pressure and closed lower.

Analysts said that market participants are now keenly watching tomorrow’s GDP print, along with key events such as the US-India deal and the RBI policy meeting.

“These factors will play a crucial role in determining the near-term direction for equities," they added.

