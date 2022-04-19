Sensex rebounds 106 points; Reliance, ICICI Bank, SBI surge

Snapping four consecutive days of losing run, the Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex was trading in the positive on Tuesday, led by a strong buying support in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries surged 3.77 per cent to Rs 2640. ICICI Bank jumped 1.51 per cent to Rs 770.20. State Bank of India soared 1.54 per cent to Rs 517.25.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 106.26 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 57,273.00 points at 11.47 am against its previous day's close at 57,166.74 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day in the positive at 57,381.77 points and surged to a high of 57,459.89 points in the morning trade. The Sensex also slipped into negative multiple times. It touched a low of 57,027.86 points.

The Sensex is trading in the positive after four consecutive sessions of fall. The benchmark Sensex had lost 1172.19 points or 2.01 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 56.10 points or 0.33 per cent down at 17,229.75 points against its previous day's close at 17,173.65 points.

The Nifty 50 had lost 302 points or 1.73 per cent on Monday.

HDFC duo remains top drag on the key indices. HDFC slumped 3.55 per cent to Rs 2182.70. HDFC Bank fell 2.73 per cent to Rs 1357.20. Infosys dipped 1.28 per cent to Rs 1600.65.

( With inputs from ANI )

