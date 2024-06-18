Sensor Tower Data Shows KuCoin as the Most Downloaded App in India

VMPL

Victoria [Seychelles], June 18: KuCoin, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange, unveiled that its volume in mobile application has risen to be the most downloaded CEX App in India in the past week, according to the latest Sensor Tower data. This significant milestone follows KuCoin's registration with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), highlighting the exchange's expanding presence in the Indian market.

"We are delighted by the enthusiastic response from the Indian market," said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin. "Our commitment to understanding and fulfilling the needs of our users drives us to continually enhance our services. This accomplishment inspires us to further elevate the products and experiences we offer to our community in India."

Following its successful FIU registration, KuCoin has launched the "Historic Carnival" campaign, offering attractive rewards for both new and existing users. Participants can engage in various events such as the Weekly Futures Trading Challenge, the Margin Event and more. With opportunities to win prizes including a Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, airdrops and cash rewards.

For more information, please visit KuCoin's official website and stay updated with the latest news and developments.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 31 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of June 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor