SerpBulls surpasses USD 1.2 million revenue milestone in FY22-23, eyes USD 2 million for FY23-24 with unstoppable growth trajectory

New Delhi [India], June 14: SerpBulls, a leading search engine optimization (SEO) company, has announced impressive financial results for the fiscal year 2022-2023, generating USD 1.2 million in revenue. The company has achieved significant revenue growth, expanding its customer base and improving its service offerings. Looking ahead, SerpBulls is projecting even higher growth in revenue for the fiscal year 2023-2024. The company aims to generate USD 2 million in revenue, thanks to its continued focus on delivering quality services and expanding its reach to new markets.

In 2016, Vansh Kathuria founded SerpBulls to become a successful entrepreneur. Although the Delhi-based agency had a sluggish start in its first two years of operation, it gained momentum in 2018 and has maintained its growth trajectory since then. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's adverse impact on small and large businesses, SerpBulls continued to thrive. Since its inception, the agency has worked on over 1,000 websites and achieved top-ranking results for over 20,000 keywords in various domains.

Founder of SerpBulls, Vansh Kathuria, stated "We are thrilled to announce our tremendous growth in revenue this past year. Our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing the best services for our clients have paid off. We have made great strides in improving our SEO services and have expanded our clientele base, which has contributed significantly to our revenue growth. We are confident that our growth trajectory will continue, and we are excited to keep providing exceptional SEO services for our clients. Our goal is to help businesses succeed online, and we are committed to achieving that goal through our innovative strategies and industry expertise."

SerpBulls, a renowned digital marketing agency, started its journey from modest beginnings and has since transformed into a multi-million dollar enterprise, serving clients from the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong. Their services include Monthly SEO Packages, Diversity Link Pack, Private Blog Network Posts, On-Page Optimization, Curated Link Packs, and others, making them a comprehensive digital marketing agency is known for delivering results within stipulated timeframes and at an affordable cost. Furthermore, the agency provides 24x7 customer support to promptly assist clients with their business needs.

SerpBulls has experienced a remarkable transformation over the years, evolving from a team of just five employees to over 35 highly skilled and dedicated SEO professionals with numerous associates stationed across the globe. Today, SerpBulls stands tall as one of the world's foremost SEO agencies, poised to deliver unparalleled results to its clients.

The company's modus operandi involves taking charge from the outset, harnessing the inherent power of its SEO services to provide maximum benefit to its clients. In addition, the team works collaboratively with clients at every stage of the project, ensuring alignment with business goals and objectives. As a result, SerpBulls' unique suite of SEO services helps solidify a brand's online presence, amplify its sales, and deliver exceptional returns on investment.

With its unwavering focus on client success and a commitment to excellence, SerpBulls is a force to be reckoned with in the world of SEO. Its innovative approach, coupled with a team of seasoned professionals, has cemented its position as a leader in the industry, poised to deliver top-notch results and drive growth for businesses across the globe.

"At SerpBulls, our journey has been one of constant transformation and growth. Over the past seven years, we have evolved into a full-stack agency, providing our clients with comprehensive solutions to help them achieve their business objectives. Our commitment to delivering top-ranking results has enabled us to work closely with our clients and become their trusted partner. Moving forward, we are excited to expand our operations and become the world's leading 360-degree digital agency, offering web design, social media management, content marketing, and other services to clients across the globe." shared Vansh Kathuria, Founder of SerpBulls.

