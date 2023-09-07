Service Care Limited Set to Acquire Meeden Labs

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: Service Care Limited (NSE Code: SERVICE), a renowned leader in WorkForce and WorkSpace Administration and Management Services, have interalia considered and approved Investment in Meeden Labs Private Limited, by way of acquisition of shares.

Meeden Labs, established with a distinct mission, is poised to transform the recruitment domain through meticulous planning and seamless execution of the entire recruitment process. This approach not only curtails recruitment-related expenses for businesses but also guarantees that they make astute hiring choices.

With operational hubs in Bangalore and Coimbatore, their ensemble of 195 expert recruiters brings together the zeal of youth and the wisdom of experience. This synergy enables the company to forge forward-thinking recruitment strategies, balancing innovation with efficiency.

Meeden Labs stands out for its unwavering dedication to bespoke recruitment solutions, deeply anchored in a comprehensive understanding of varied industry sectors. More than just recruitment specialists, they position themselves as strategic allies, consistently upholding the highest standards of professionalism for both clients and candidates in every engagement.

Commenting on this occasion, Amit Kumar Rakhecha, Executive Director & CFO of Service Care Limited said, ”This acquisition represents a synergy of two companies, further amplifying Service Care Limited's commitment to provide comprehensive administrative solutions to its clients. Both companies anticipate numerous collaborative opportunities, ensuring continued growth and innovation in the times to come.”

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor