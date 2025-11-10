Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. Announces Q2 & H1 Financial Results for FY25-26

New Delhi [India], November 10: Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd (NSE: SERVOTECH), India's leading renewable energy brand, has released its financial performance for the Q2FY26 on 9 November 2025. The results were formalized and approved during the company’s Board of Directors meeting on November 9, 2025.

Q2FY26 Financial Review

Standalone

● Total Revenue declined by 17.75% in Q2 FY26 of Rs. 10,292.63 lacs from Rs. 12,513.59 lacs in Q1 FY26.

● EBITDA came in lower by 31.55% standing at Rs. 974.18 lacs in Q2 FY26 from Rs. 1,423.17 lacs in Q1 FY26.

● Gross Profit moderated by 15.31%, standing at Rs. 2,250.62 lacs in Q2 FY26, up from Rs. 2,657.36 lacs in Q1 FY26.

● PBT came in lower at 69.08%, amounting to Rs. 310.45 lacs in Q2 FY26, as against Rs. 1,003.98 lacs in Q1 FY26.

● PAT registered a decline of 69.91%, standing at Rs. 227.23 lacs in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs. 755.06 lacs in Q1 FY26.

Consolidated

● Total Revenue recorded a sequential decline of 21.51% in Q2 FY26 of Rs. 10,765.68 lacs from Rs. 13,716.54 lacs in Q1 FY26.

● EBITDA came in lower by 31.25% standing at Rs. 744.46 lacs in Q2 FY26 from Rs. 1,083.18 lacs in Q1 FY26.

● Gross Profit registered a decline of 9.14%, standing at Rs. 2,362.54 lacs in Q2 FY26 from Rs. 2,600.34 lacs in Q1 FY26.

● PBT experienced a decline of 91.95%, amounting to Rs. 52.92 lacs in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs. 657.01 lacs in Q1 FY26.

● PAT moderated by 91.32%, standing at Rs. 39.51 lacs in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs. 455.05 lacs in Q1 FY26.H1FY26 Financial Review

Standalone

● Total Revenue recorded a sequential decline of 18.70% in Q2 FY26 of Rs. 22,806.21 lacs from Rs. 28,051.22 lacs in Q2 FY25.

● EBITDA came in lower by 14.44% standing at Rs. 2,397.35 lacs in Q2 FY26 from Rs. 2,801.83 lacs in Q2 FY25.

● Gross Profit registered a decline of 14.00%, standing at Rs. 4,907.98 lacs in Q2 FY26, up from Rs. 5,707.26 lacs in Q2 FY25.

● PBT experienced a decline of 39.38%, amounting to Rs. 1,314.43 lacs in Q2 FY26, as against Rs. 2,168.33 lacs in Q2 FY25.

● PAT moderated by 39.07%, standing at Rs. 982.29 lacs in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs. 1,612.12 lacs in Q2 FY25.

Consolidated

● Total Revenue declined by 21.66% in Q2 FY26 of Rs. 24,482.22 lacs from Rs. 31,250.85 lacs in Q2 FY25.

● EBITDA came in lower by 34.32% standing at Rs. 1,827.84 lacs in Q2 FY26 from Rs. 2,783.07 lacs in Q2 FY25.

● Gross Profit moderated by 10.51%, standing at Rs. 4,962.88 lacs in Q2 FY26 from Rs. 5,546.11 lacs in Q2 FY25.

● PBT came in lower at 66.94%, amounting to Rs. 709.93 lacs in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs. 2,147.51 lacs in Q2 FY25.

● PAT registered a decline of 68.56%, standing at Rs. 494.56 lacs in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs. 1,573.14 lacs in Q2 FY25.

Commenting on the results, Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Renewable Power System said, “While this quarter presented certain challenges, we view it as part of a healthy growth journey. Our strategic initiatives, operational enhancements, and continued investments in innovation have strengthened our foundation for long-term success.

Servotech remains focused on capturing emerging opportunities in the renewable energy sector, expanding our footprint, and enhancing efficiency across operations. With a resilient team, clear vision, and robust market demand ahead, we are confident that the coming quarters will reflect stronger performance and reaffirm our commitment to driving India's transition toward sustainable, renewable energy solutions.”

