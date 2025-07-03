Setting the Standard: NetRack Recognized as a Top Server Rack Manufacturer in India

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 3: Netrack - a pioneer in data center and IT infrastructure solutions, has extensive experience in manufacturing and delivering cutting-edge rack solutions across India. It is this long-standing presence and consistent performance that positioned Netrack as a trusted name in IT and data center infrastructure.

Known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainable design, Netrack has consistently delivered cutting-edge server racks, Network racks and data center solutions that cater to a wide range of industries including - IT, telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors. This ensures Netrack's mission to empower digital infrastructure with high-performance, efficient, and scalable solutions.

Being recognized as the top server rack manufacturers in India reflects the relentless dedication of each team member. It also proves the pursuit of excellence, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The truth is Netrack, don't just build racks, it is about building the foundation for future digital innovation.

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bangalore and a strong nationwide presence, Netrack continues to lead the charge in designing racks that are not only technically superior but also energy-efficient and compliant with international standards such as UL, ISO, and RoHS.

As data centers continue to evolve, its flagship products have been widely embraced for their robust engineering, thermal management, and modular scalability.

Netrack leading the server rack manufacturing didn't happen in a day. This position was established over a period of two decades of proven expertise in design and deployment. The company's products are fully compliant with global safety and quality standards, ensuring reliability and performance across diverse environments. Also, with the ability to deliver customized solutions to address the evolving demands of modern IT infrastructure - helped Netrack make a difference. Additionally, the company is widely recognized for championing eco-friendly manufacturing practices, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible innovation.

Hence, the recognition as a top manufacturer not only validates Netrack's legacy but also sets a benchmark for the industry. As India's digital landscape expands, Netrack remains firmly positioned to support the growth of enterprise networking, and mission-critical IT systems.

