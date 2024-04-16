SGS awarded Gold Rating by Indian Green Building Council for its automotive testing facility in Chakan, Pune

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: SGS, world's leading provider of Testing, Inspection and Certification services, is proud to announce that its Pune-Chakan facility has been awarded the prestigious 'Gold Rating' by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). This recognition underscores SGS's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship in the industry.

IGBC, India's premier certification body, was established in 2001 with the aim of promoting sustainable built environments in India. IGBC is involved in various initiatives to encourage the adoption of green building practices, certifications, and standards across the country.

SGS's Chakan testing facility, spanning over 2 acres, stands as one of India's largest automotive testing laboratories, offering an extensive range of advanced testing services with substantial capacities. The facility embodies a commitment to sustainability through various initiatives. These include:

* Material used for construction have been carefully chosen to align with Green Building guidelines.

* Complete rainwater harvesting system deployed at the site.

* Rooftop solar plant with a capacity of 340 kWp.

* Food wastage is composted and used as fertilizer for the gardens.

* EV charging ports installed within the premises to encourage use of green vehicles by customers as well as employees.

The IGBC Gold Rating was achieved through adherence to the IGBC Green New Building Rating System, a comprehensive program designed to implement green concepts and mitigate environmental impacts measurably. This program addresses diverse climatic zones and evolving lifestyles while tackling national concerns such as water and energy efficiency, reducing fossil fuel usage, waste management, and natural resource conservation.

Speaking about the announcement, Amit Thakkar, Managing Director - SGS India, said, "We are immensely proud to receive the IGBC Gold Rating for our automotive testing facility. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability and reinforces our position as an industry leader in environmental stewardship. At SGS, we are dedicated to leading by example and driving positive change for a greener future."

Green new buildings offer significant and immediate advantages, both concrete and abstract. Tangible benefits include immediate reductions in water and energy consumption upon occupancy, with potential energy savings of 20-30 per cent and water savings ranging from 30-50 per cent. Intangible benefits encompass improved air quality, superior daylighting, enhanced occupant health and well-being, safety enhancements, and the preservation of precious national resources.

