SGS partners with Global Trade Plaza to enhance trust during online transactions

PRNewswire

Mumbi (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce a new partnership with India's Global Trade Plaza (GTP).

Utilizing its ValiTrade program, SGS will provide the online trading platform with comprehensive risk mitigation services encompassing customized and pre-defined on- and off-site verification of trade partners and products. This will enhance transparency on GTP's reputable B2B platform and allow them to offer trading parties exceptional risk management, fraud detection and quality controls for their online transactions.

ValiTrade delivers transparency along the complete supply chain. By utilizing ValiTrade, GTP is further strengthening its extensive international trading network of trusted suppliers and buyers by providing complete visibility and real-time reporting that enhances credibility in all transactions.

Sunil Yeole, Director - Trade Facilitation Services, Connectivity & Products Division, SGS in India said: "We are very happy to be collaborating with Global Trade Plaza. The biggest challenges facing online platforms are transaction security and trade partner authentication. Rapid growth in e-commerce has increased levels of transaction fraud, which has a detrimental impact on customer confidence and trust in online platforms.

"Through our ValiTrade program, we will provide verified data and confirm the authenticity of trading partners. This will speed-up trade transactions worldwide while also building customer trust."

Pulkit Dwivedi, Co-founder of Global Trade Plaza, said, "This strategic alliance will help Global Trade Plaza to move forward towards more secure transactions. We began Global Trade Plaza with the aim of simplifying international business by streamlining the complicated compliance requirements associated with imports and exports. Merchants are freed to worry less about the paperwork and focus more on selling quality goods.

The Global Trade Plaza platform already offers smartly designed features that help drive trader prosperity within a healthy trading environment. By collaborating with SGS, we are moving a significant step closer towards our goal of delivering a safe deal for all customers."

Satyakam Sahoo, co-founder of Global Trade Plaza, said: "SGS is known all over the world for its quality control. We believe this partnership will strengthen our service and reputation by ensuring traders and customers never enter a fraudulent deal, giving them the knowledge that they can continue to safely do business on our platform."

For further information, please contact: Sameer Prabhughate, Head - Projects, Trade Facilitation Services, Connectivity & Products, SGS, Email: cp.media@sgs.com;

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality, and integrity. Our 97,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer, and more interconnected world .

Global Trade Plaza is a pioneering global B2B marketplace based in India. Their purpose as a leading B2B eCommerce marketplace is to assist clients in making a profitable business while enhancing the quality of supply chain management. They aim to make online B2B trade effortless and streamlined for exporters and importers operating in India and across the globe and provide a robust platform that encompasses an international B2B marketplace with numerous active sellers and buyers.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor