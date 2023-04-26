Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 26 (/NewsVoir): SGT University recently orgsed its 'Navonamesh - 2023' program, marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and India's 75th year of Independence at campus grounds. This event was orgzed by the Central Academic Association and was graced by various dignitaries including Pulock Bhattacharji, Senior Vice President, Bombay Stock Exchange Institute Limited; acclaimed TEDx Speaker Pravin Rajpal and Varun Vaid, Business Director, Wazir Advisors. During the program, promising and high-achieving students of the university were felicitated with awards for their innovations.

During the felicitation ceremony, awards were given in the following categories: Domain-Specific Events, Interdisciplinary Events, and Future Aligned Events. The recipients were as follows: The Faculty of Physiotherapy and Dental Sciences won the Most Aspiring Faculty Award. The Faculty of Nursing, Faculty of Science, and Faculty of Engineering won the Most Emerging Association Award. The Most Promising Faculty Award was won by the Faculty of Science, the Faculty of Dental Sciences, and the Faculty of Physiotherapy.

Speaking about the rising stature of university students, the Pro-Chancellor of SGT University, Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, said, "We have several capability enhancement and holistic development schemes for the students, including 80 academic associations from all 18 faculties. These associations, composed of both faculty members and students, orgze and conduct multiple academic and co-curricular activities throughout the year. SGT University's faculty is committed to providing students with hands-on workshops that up-skill them in a variety of areas, from healthcare to industry, agriculture, and more."

Similar sentiments were also expressed by the various dignitaries, with Pulock Bhattacharji telling the students, "You all are very lucky to have got such infrastructure and growth prospects. I truly believe that all the students sitting here today will be the millionaires and billionaires of tomorrow, and will contribute to the golden development of India in times to come."

Pravin Rajpal while addressing the students said, "He is pleasantly surprised to see the confidence and spirit of the students of SGT University today. If the students know at this age what they want to do in life and there is such a university to support them, then the children will go far in life and become successful."

Varun Vaid also highlighted the fact that the university is not only teaching students but also promoting and inculcating scientific skills in them. He told the students to keep working and believing in themselves. He also appreciated the fact that the university invites international entrepreneurs from outside so that they can share their personal experiences with the students, which plays an important role in building their future outlook.

Dr Rajneesh Wadhwa, Dean of External Affairs at SGT University, said, "Our faculty is dedicated to enhancing the student experience beyond the traditional classroom setting. We provide a comprehensive learning environment that includes real-world applications, expert-led sessions, interdisciplinary education, and industry visits. Our graduates possess strong skills in behavior and pressure handling, as well as domain expertise making them fully equipped to tackle real-world challenges."

The event concluded with an address by the Dean of the Department of Dental Sciences, Dr Omkar Shetty, who thanked the guests and said that, "The children have learned a lot in today's innovation program and this department will continue to orgze similar skilful programs from time to time so that the all-round development of the students can take place."

One of India's leading educational institutions, SGT University, Gurugram, offers programmes across 18 faculties, featuring a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society, and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse, and home to Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was established in association with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India. The University also has a dedicated multi-speciality SGT Hospital with NABL & NABH accreditation. The Hospital serves the local communities around the University and also provides practical exposure to students of medical courses.

The University ensures that its focus is on the community, and prides itself on cultivating links between its researchers and local businesses in need of research partnerships. Moreover, SGT University is known for its innovation in medicine, dental sciences, environmental science, engineering, and data science. It has also received several awards for its work in higher education, including the Diamond rating from QS I-GAUGE. The University has excellent industry linkages which have resulted in the setting-up of modern laboratories in collaboration with reputed global orgsations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many more.

Over time, SGT University has carved out a reputation in the academic world by providing a steady stream of highly trained and industry-ready professionals. Additionally, the University has established several Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells and industry-academia associations in alliance with global leaders. These Centres of Excellence help SGT University to pursue academic excellence and cutting-edge research work.

