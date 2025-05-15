SGT University Hosts I-SHINE 2025 - AI: A Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence for Nation-Building and Sustainable Growth

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 15: SGT University successfully conducted the International Summit on Holistic Innovations for Nations' Empowerment (I-SHINE 2025 - AI). The two-day global conference, held in a hybrid format, brought together internationally renowned researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of nation-building.

Centred on the theme "Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Growth: Envisioning a Viksit Bharat by 2047," the summit aimed to align AI innovation with India's long-term developmental goals.

The first day began with a welcome address by Dr. Hemant Verma, Vice-Chancellor of SGT University, who emphasized the transformative power of AI in modernizing higher education and fostering innovation. He highlighted the importance of ethical use and interdisciplinary collaboration to ensure inclusive national growth.

The inaugural session was graced by Prof. Mohd. Afshar Alam, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard University, as the Chief Guest. Mr. Sunil Sharma, Managing Director of Sales (India & SAARC) at Sophos, joined the event as Guest of Honour.

Day one featured an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers and thought leaders addressing diverse dimensions of artificial intelligence and its real-world impact. Dr. Hari Prasad Devkota from Kumamoto University, Japan, spoke on "The Emerging Role of AI in Global Health and Science Communication," emphasizing AI's influence on public health messaging and outreach. Dr. Maanak Gupta from Tennessee Tech University presented on "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: AI's Impact on Society," focusing on ethical challenges and human-AI dynamics. Dr. Srinivas, Director at Stanome, discussed "Integrating Genomics, Bioinformatics, and AI for Advanced Crop Breeding," targeting food security and climate resilience. Dr. Vikas Kannojiya showcased India's advancements in "Developing the First Artificial Heart Assistive Device," an AI-powered innovation for cardiac care.

The second day opened with a compelling keynote by Prof. Cory Glickman from Infosys, USA, who delved into AI's transformative potential in driving sustainability. His address provided deep insights into how intelligent systems can accelerate progress toward a greener and more resilient future.

Dr. Waqar M. Naqvi, International FAIMER Fellow and Director at AD Vivum Education & Research, Doha, Qatar, captivated the audience with his presentation on AI integration in healthcare, showcasing its revolutionary impact on diagnostics, treatment protocols, and global patient care.

The day also featured impactful contributions from Dr. Khalid Raza (Jamia Millia Islamia), Mr. Kishan Srivastava (SDLC Corp, Dubai), and Mr. Shivam Dwivedi (Engineering Architect, Code & Theory, New York), each offering unique perspectives on AI's expanding role across disciplines and industries.

The summit concluded with a valedictory session featuring Shri Indresh Kumar Ji, National Executive Member of the RSS, as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Harnath Babu, Partner and CIO at KPMG, as the Guest of Honour.

The summit saw participation from 19 Indian states and numerous prestigious national and international institutions, including AIIMS Delhi, KGMU Lucknow, Central University of Haryana, Maharshi Dayanand University, Amity University, Chandigarh University, Bharati Vidyapeeth, DAV College, and DBS College. Esteemed global collaborators included the University of Nebraska (USA), Harvard Medical School (USA), BAM (Germany), UFMS (Brazil), USDA (USA), and UJM (France).

I-SHINE 2025 - AI was designed to foster interdisciplinary collaboration among academia, industry, and government stakeholders, addressing both national and global challenges through AI-driven solutions in healthcare, education, the environment, governance, and urban development.

SGT University remains steadfast in its commitment to research excellence and innovation-led progress. Through landmark initiatives like I-SHINE 2025 - AI, the university continues to bridge the gap between knowledge, technology, and policy, contributing meaningfully to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

SGT University: Nurturing Future Leaders in Gurugram Through Excellence in Education

Accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC, SGT University is a distinguished institution committed to "Nurturing Future Leaders" through academic excellence, research, and industry-driven innovation. With 19 faculties offering multidisciplinary programmes, the university fosters entrepreneurship, groundbreaking research, and global collaborations. Many of its faculty members are recognised in Stanford University's "Top 2% Scientists" list, reinforcing SGT University's leadership in research and academics.

As a Ministry of MSME-recognised business incubator and recipient of a 4-star rating from the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, SGT University is at the forefront of technological advancements and skill-based education. It is home to one of Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, a NABL & NABH-accredited multi-speciality hospital, and cutting-edge labs developed in partnership with IBM, SAP, Oracle, and UNESCO Bioethics. Through strong industry linkages, global partnerships, and a career-focused approach, the university empowers students with real-world exposure, preparing them to excel in their respective fields.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor