SgurrEnergy Achieves ISO 17020 Certification, Cementing Its Technical Excellence in Renewable Energy Consulting and Inspection Services

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 12: SgurrEnergy, a leading renewable energy consultancy, proudly announces its achievement of the prestigious ISO 17020 certification. This certification further solidifies SgurrEnergy's position as a trusted provider of comprehensive services for renewable energy projects. It underscores the company's commitment to technical excellence, quality assurance, and a tailored approach to meet the unique requirements of each client.

The ISO 17020 certification is a testament to SgurrEnergy's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in its operations. As an ISO/IEC 17020 Type-C Inspection Body accredited by NABCB, SgurrEnergy ensures quality, compliance, and continual improvement across its services. This achievement not only highlights the company's comprehensive approach, including design review, OE, PMC, and inspection services, but also reinforces its process optimization and control efforts, enhancing efficiency, productivity, and overall performance.

Very few companies hold this prestigious certification, particularly for BOS (Balance of Systems) and PV (Photovoltaic) modules. SgurrEnergy stands out as one of the select few with PV module certification, reflecting its advanced capabilities and commitment to high-quality standards in the renewable energy sector.

Expanding its renowned consulting expertise, SgurrEnergy now offers comprehensive PV module inspection services. This addition allows SgurrEnergy to provide end-to-end support for clients seeking to ensure the quality and reliability of their renewable energy assets. As an ISO 17020 accredited inspection body, SgurrEnergy guarantees the highest level of quality and reliability in its inspection services, reducing the need for re-inspection or re-work, and saving time and money for its clients.

SgurrEnergy's ISO accreditation brings global recognition to its services, transcending geographical boundaries and earning respect on an international scale. Looking ahead, SgurrEnergy is committed to maintaining and enhancing its standards, continually improving its inspection services through regular training for staff and adhering to the principles of impartiality, confidentiality, and reliability.

SgurrEnergy remains dedicated to supporting the development of renewable energy worldwide by providing technical expertise and inspection services in the solar industry. The organization aims to achieve its goals based on the principles of impartiality, confidentiality, and reliability in accordance with international standards and defined inspection methods.

"Our policy is to deliver services with a commitment towards quality, ensuring that the services we offer improve the quality of the systems owned by our clients or end users. We are committed to understanding and responding to our clients' needs and expectations, complying with best practice industry standards, and providing unbiased inspection services. Through our actions, we aim to consistently meet high standards in quality of inspection services and achieve customer satisfaction," stated Arif Aga, Director, SgurrEnergy India.

SgurrEnergy is listed on the NABCB portal for ISO 17020 accreditation: [IB 125 - NABCB (qci.org.in)] (http://qci.org.in)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor