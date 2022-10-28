Shadow Etail: Rapid growing D2C Brand serving an assortment of basic crave with a multipurpose supply of trusted Home Care Solutions

Shadow Etail

October 28: A relaxing night embraced by the health and powerful mind via worthy product assurance gave rise to Shadow Securitronics in 2016, which has been rebranded now as Shadow Etail. Earlier the company initiated security-based electronics and women’s safety products. The company was rooted initially within a 60 Sqft office on the 4th floor of a building in Chennai and now leaped yearly turnover of close to 10 Crores with a consistent dedicated hardcore effort. Currently, Shadow Etail is dealing with a vast collection of products across Home Care, Auto Care, and Home & Personal Care with cosmetics included.

Entrepreneurship attributes of a creative brain triggered to grab tightly a success corner in the market with oneself management graduate skillset, San. His expertise in the field made him execute the functionality of the company with extra benefits of earned experience in diversified sectors of IT, FMCG, aviation, medical & telecom. Even the struggle of funding and authenticated niche of products made his team go through a brainstorming. Shadow Etail is still bootstrapped.

The recent scenario of Shadow Etail plots the visibility of its practical approach near 10 states and has a reputed place in all top ecommerce platforms. The authorized company is dealing with more than 20 brands in various segments, and that made them Proud to reveal about all their products are whole & soul made in India & no imports today. Also, a complete range of products is herbal.

The organization has served till now more than 5 lakh customers all over India and is counted as one of the huge direct to Consumer(D2C) brands resides South India. The company operates out of Coimbatore with its Warehouses spotted in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Gujarat – targeted at giving same-day delivery to all its valuable customers.

Covid-19 made many firms get shut down but Shadow Etail was active via its offices and warehouses. The efficient team was handling such orders 24/7 accurately all over India. They assured for all the products as 100% quality tested and reach out to the customer crowd with standard quality via the quickest delivery times.

The location of outsourced factories in Bangalore, Mumbai & Gujarat. Their result-oriented products are in top selling items on Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, and Jio-Mart & their website is www.shadowetail.com. A plethora of their products got ranked the best sellers on Amazon in that respective category.

Even the WhatsApp-oriented ordering system is active now from 8838358288 for your convenience. All the ordered products are concerned to free shipping and secured checkout. You can fetch the focused customer care line that has been set up to handle customer queries effectively.

Genuine products from the house of Shadow Etail

Their structured products range within 3 categories as Home Care, Auto Care, and Home & Personal Care. The wider aura of products can have the nearest 21 trademarks surrounding multiple segments of repellents, electronics, bags, toys, cosmetics & medicines. Some of their known brands are HAPPY NIGHTS, TOM CAT, BOB CAT, MINIMALIST, FIN PHARM, GECKO, LUBRIZAP, GERMINOX, COMMANDO, ROYAL HERITAGE, MAHARISHI, HOLA COSMETICS, HOLA BABY & HAPPY HIPPO (pet cosmetics). They have authorized distributors of other brands also like BLISS PADS & OPA TOYS.

Some basic but unavoidable health-associated products add severe need at home and triggered them to get it in the pure form of nature. Let’s have a look for three such caring protection from your own Shadow Etail.

Shadow Etail’s top-selling is the Happy Nights mama’s choice mosquito repellent available in 6 different flavors. More than 10 lakh refill bottles have been sold across India.

Happy Nights Mama’s choice mosquito aerosol spray,

Happy Nights mama’s choice of incense sticks.

Happy Nights Mama’s Choice Mosquito Repellent vaporizer with vaporizer machine:

The market is overflowing with chemical-based products and plenty of products from the top FMCG companies in the market are made of DEET, which is a synthetic chemical combination that has a high skin absorption power and neurotoxic concerns. It is highly toxic for human beings and dangerous for babies. The situation pushes young children in facing health issues and barriers are placed on children under the age of 12 using DEET whereas the usage of DEET can be1-2 times a day.

Happy Night’s Mama’s Choice contains CITROSYNTHOL which is scientifically proven to be effective in repelling mosquitoes and is 100% safe. Citrosynthol is nature’s most effective insect repellent extracted from the oil of lemon eucalyptus. Instant protection from mosquito-borne diseases.

Formulated keeping in mind the harmful effect of artificial ingredients used in the other mosquito repellents in the market, Happy Nights Mama’s Choice is 100% herbal and safe. The wick has been specially designed and is highly porous which ensures rapid release of the organic active ingredients which locate and eliminate hidden mosquitoes from the corners of your room. Mama’s choice mosquito repellent has a very good fragrance and is pocket friendly.

Happy Nights Mama’s choice Mosquito repellent gives complete overnights protection of 8 hours to guarantee a happy overnights sleep. Effective against mosquitoes causing dengue, Malaria, typhoid, chikungunya, Zika virus, and other harmful mosquito borne diseases. The product is available in 6 flavors to cater to customers’ different needs and choices lemon, Tulsi, camphor, herbal, and orange. Strawberry flavor has been specifically designed for kids to give a fruity flavor and keep mosquitoes away.

Happy Nights Mama’s Choice – Lemon – Top selling in Herbal Mosquito Repellent

Happy Nights Mama’s Choice – Tulsi Gold

Happy Nights Mama’s Choice – Camphor

Happy Nights Mama’s Choice –Herbal

Happy Nights Mama’s Choice – Orange

Happy Nights Mama’s Choice – Strawberry (Specially designed for kids)

Available with a mosquito repellent machine that fits all mosquito repellents as well.

Happy Nights Mama’s Choice Mosquito Aerosol Spray (100 ML): Herbal Aerosol Spray

Happy Nights –Mama’s Choice – Mosquito & Fly Aerosol Spray GIVES Instant Protection from Dengue & Malaria.

INSTANT REPEL: Instantly REPELS dangerous mosquitoes and other flying insects instead of killing them.

The product is 100% Herbal and it is DEET Free with safety measures embraced for kids and families.

BETTER EFFICACY: Highly effective about 75% more efficient than 2-in1 multi-insect killers for mosquitoes*

COMPLETE PROTECTION: Uninterrupted 12 Hour safe family protection from harmful diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, Malaria, etc.

WHERE TO USE: Suggested to use consistently in all hidden and visible corners like under the bed, under the sofa, behind the curtains & cupboards & other mosquito-prone places.

Outdoor Use: Better to have while trekking trips, outside garden areas to ensure safety and comfort from inside.

Ingredients: Herbal foundation of 100% grouped with – Neem, Nochi, Citronella, Lemon, Grass, Tulsi, Turmeric, and Lemon Eucalyptus extract that gets mixed with an herbal solvent. Happy Nights Mama’s choice mosquito repellent aerosol spray is restricted to use directly on the face or body. Suggested to use on your clothes instead of directly on your body and on possible locations where mosquitoes can accommodate. Quick results with the application!

Happy Nights Mosquito Repellent Incense Sticks: (India’s First 1-foot-long Herbal Mosquito Repellent Sticks)

ENJOY YOUR TIME: Keep enjoying your quality time indoors & outdoors! Give your family and friends a great experience of the mesmerizing moment of joy under the herbal protection of mosquito repellent stick/agarbati.

HAPPY NIGHT INCENSE STICKS REPELLENT: To protect you from dangerous disease-causing mosquitoes, they use plenty of natural repellent oils, making the mosquito repellent a real mosquito repel.

An evolution in India 1 foot -30 cm long 100% herbal mosquito incense sticks. Now Available in Pack of 5 & 10 with 50 sticks, 1 hour burning time, and 8 hours of Complete protection from Mosquito causing diseases Like Dengue & Malaria.

NATURAL INGREDIENTS: Only use natural ingredients in mosquito incense sticks. Neem, nochi, citonella, lemon grass, tulsi, turmeric, and oil of lemon eucalyptus gives the refreshing feel of a truly reliable mosquito protection shield around you.

BURN TIME: Each pack contains 50 incense sticks, and the burning time for each incense stick is near about 1 hour (wind may affect the duration).

CHEMICAL-FREE REPELLENT: Happy nights Mama’s Choice Mosquito Repellent incense sticks are completely manufactured with 100% natural essential oils. Despite the chemical-based mosquito repellents sold in the market, organic Incense Sticks are much safer and healthy for one to inhale the essence of nature.

THERAPEUTIC INCENSE: The ingredients extract Eucalyptus and Citronella are associated with the common use for Aromatherapy and Meditation. With the dense approach of their rejuvenating properties, they help remove stress and make your mind & body calm.

MILD SOOTHING FRAGRANCE: Happy Nights Mama’s Choice incenses have a beautiful, mild and soothing aroma, spreading a refreshing and renovating effect on your mind and body. These aromas are soothing and refreshing for you, smell suffocating to the mosquitoes, and naturally repel them away.

All these products are rigorously tested and have sorted ingredients. Combo packs along with the machine are available. Shadow Etail’s vision is to assure every household in India uses at least 1of their cost-effective products across multiple channels. They want to be one of the biggest D2C brands in India by the year 2025. Even they are close to 100 products under the pipeline to launch by end of the year 2023.

Shadow Etail is searching for direct distributors all over India. Call or what’s app at 8838358288.

Connect to the website link at, Happy Nights Lemon Eucalyptus Mosquito Repellent Refill -45ml each (3 Refill plus 1 machine)

Happy Nights Lemon Eucalyptus Mosquito Repellent Refill -45ml each (3 Refills plus 1 machine): Amazon.in: Health & Personal Care

https://amzn.eu/d/3iUVJes

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor