Shakira joins Spotify Anniversaries series to celebrate two of her most iconic albums: Pies Descalzos and Fijacion Oral (Vol. 1 and 2)

Miami [US], October 24: Global superstar Shakira celebrates the anniversary of two of her most influential albums this year with Spotifyalbums that left an indelible mark on her career and continue to impact new generations.

Thirty years ago, Shakira released Pies Descalzos, an album that opened doors across Latin America with tracks like "Estoy aqui," "?Donde estas corazon?" and the beloved worldwide hit "Antologia."

A decade later, the iconic Colombian artist released Fijacion Oral, Vol. 1 and Oral Fixation Vol. 2, two albums that solidified her international presenceone in Spanish and one in Englishshowcasing the singer's universal appeal and global reach. These productions spawned hits like "La Tortura" featuring Alejandro Sanz, "Dia de Enero," "Las de la Intuicion," and "Hips Don't Lie."

Fijacion Oral, Vol. 1 earned Shakira the third GRAMMY® Award of her career in the Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album category. At the Latin GRAMMYs®, the album received four awards: Album of the Year, Song and Record of the Year for "La Tortura," and Best Female Pop Vocal Album.

For the Spotify Anniversaries series, Shakira shares never-before-told stories about her work while reflecting on the impact of these albums that, each in their own time, catapulted her to become one of the most beloved artists from her native Colombia and throughout Latin America. Watch the first episode here.

The episodes feature special performances where Shakira performs some of her fans' most beloved hits. In the first installment, Shakira invited her fellow Colombian Beele and British superstar Ed Sheeran to perform a new version of the iconic "Hips Don't Lie." EPs of these new versions will be available exclusively on Spotify.

Watch the Spotify Anniversaries special here

Listen to the EP here

Pies Descalzos and Fijacion Oral (Vol. 1 and 2) have surpassed 6.1 billion global streams (including more than 955 million in the United States) and continue to resonate across generationswith Gen Z listeners driving more than half of Fijacion Oral's streams.

